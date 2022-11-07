×

News

World leaders arrive in Sharm el-Sheikh for COP27

The most notable no shows are China’s Xi Jinping and India’s Narendra Modi, leaders of the world’s largest and third-largest emitters

07 November 2022 - 12:01 Salma El Wardany, Yousef Gamal El-Din and John Ainger
The outside of the Sharm El Sheikh International Convention Centre during the COP27 climate summit in Egypt’s Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on November 7 2022. Picture: REUTERS/THAIER AL-SUDANI
The outside of the Sharm El Sheikh International Convention Centre during the COP27 climate summit in Egypt’s Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on November 7 2022. Picture: REUTERS/THAIER AL-SUDANI

More than 100 world leaders started arriving in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh for the UN’s annual climate change summit, attempting to maintain momentum in the battle to curb planet-warming emissions.

Despite an early breakthrough to put the issue of compensating poorer countries for the impact of climate change on the summit’s agenda, delegates are downbeat on prospects for big new commitments to rein in planet-warming emissions. Rising energy prices, accelerated by Russia’s war in Ukraine, have led many governments to prioritise security of supply over the transition to cleaner energy.

Global emissions need to start falling rapidly before 2030 if the world has any chance of keeping global warming below two degrees. But they will likely hit a record this year. Countries from Pakistan to the US have been hit by unprecedented climate disasters.

Egypt’s foreign minister Sameh Shoukry, the new president of COP27, said the breakthrough on loss and damage was reached after 48 hours of intense talks.

“Inclusion of this agenda reflects a sense of solidarity and empathy with the suffering of the victims of climate-induced disasters,” he said.

German chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak are among the biggest names expected at the start of the two-week event. US President Joe Biden and Brazil’s President-elect Luis Inacio Lula da Silva are due to appear later on. The most notable no shows are China’s Xi Jinping and India’s Narendra Modi, leaders of the world’s largest and third-largest emitters.

Bloomberg

