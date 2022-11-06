Positive sentiment on markets comes despite fears of inflation and geopolitical risk in a new survey by the Swiss bank.
The case since the Bank decided during the Greenspan era to become more transparent, too often it confuses rather than clarifies with phrases
China and India became economic powerhouses in part because of the fertility transition
Markets are down. War rages on. Recession looms. Yet high net-worth investors say they still feel positive about the future.
A full 59% of rich investors told UBS Group they are optimistic about the short-term outlook for the stock market, according to the Swiss lender’s Investor Sentiment survey, released this week. That’s up from 50% three months ago, when markets were about to turn south again after a brief rally. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Rich investors optimistic despite economic turmoil, says UBS
Markets are down. War rages on. Recession looms. Yet high net-worth investors say they still feel positive about the future.
A full 59% of rich investors told UBS Group they are optimistic about the short-term outlook for the stock market, according to the Swiss lender’s Investor Sentiment survey, released this week. That’s up from 50% three months ago, when markets were about to turn south again after a brief rally. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.