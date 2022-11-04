×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Pfizer’s new Covid booster may offer enhanced protection

Pfizer’s own study suggests the bivalent shot may induce a higher level of protection against the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 sublineages than the original vaccine

04 November 2022 - 14:53 Robert Langreth
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Pfizer said its bivalent vaccine bolstered protective antibodies against the dominant Omicron strains substantially more than its original booster in people older than 55 years old, suggesting the new booster may provide an enhanced level of protection.

In a trial, Pfizer and its partner BioNTech compared blood samples from 36 people older than 55 who had received the bivalent booster to a control group of people who had received a fourth dose of the original shot. One month later, antibody levels against the BA.4 and BA.5 variants were four-fold higher in people who had received the bivalent shot when compared with people who had received another dose of the original vaccine, the companies said in a statement.

The Pfizer-BioNTech finding contrasts sharply with recent results from two independent labs at Columbia University and Harvard University. Both of those teams reported in October that bivalent boosters made by Pfizer and rival Moderna didn’t appear to provide much incremental benefit when compared with a fourth dose of the original vaccines, according to studies posted on the preprint server bioRxiv.org.

Pfizer’s own study, however, suggests that the bivalent shot “may induce a higher level of protection against the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 sublineages than the original vaccine,” the company said in its statement. The company has shared the findings with the US Food and Drug Administration and said it plans to give them to regulators elsewhere soon. 

Debate Implications

Pfizer didn’t release a direct comparison of how the bivalent booster fared against four doses of the original shot in adults younger than 55. But it did say that the bivalent shot raised antibodies against the BA.4 and BA.5 strains 9.5-fold in the 18- to 55-year-old age group compared to their pre-booster levels. In the over-55s, it raised antibody levels 13.2-fold. By comparison, a fourth shot of the original booster raised antibodies 2.9 times in people over 55. 

It is not clear why various studies have produced what appear to be divergent results. All of the studies are small and have not yet been published in scientific journals. 

The debate over the findings may have important implications. Both the Harvard and Columbia studies hint that the immune system response may become biased towards protecting against the original version of Covid-19 virus. If true, that’s a potential problem that companies developing booster shots against future variants will have to find ways to surmount. 

Rollout of the new bivalent boosters from Moderna and the Pfizer-BioNTech partnership are off to a slow start in the US. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that only about 26-million people have received them so far.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Bloomberg

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
So much for an end to Tesla’s ‘Twitter overhang’ ...
News
2.
Glencore fined for series of African bribes
News
3.
Eskom restarts sale process for R9bn home-loan ...
News
4.
Can the first truly biodegradable water bottle ...
News
5.
China tells women to be ‘good wives and mothers’
News

Related Articles

Covid wave looms in Europe as booster campaign makes slow start

World / Europe

Pfizer and J&J stand firm as Covax agrees to trim SA’s contract for Covid-19 ...

National / Health

LETTER: Vaccination payments to state daylight robbery

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.