×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Kidney transplant patient who suffered from Covid-19 for 411 days cured

The drugs he needed to prevent his body from rejecting the organ weakened his immune system, and he couldn't shake off the virus

04 November 2022 - 16:38 Alex Millson
A kidney transplant patient who suffered with Covid-19 for more than a year has finally been cured. Picture: BLOOMBERG
A kidney transplant patient who suffered with Covid-19 for more than a year has finally been cured. Picture: BLOOMBERG

A kidney transplant patient who suffered with Covid-19 for more than a year has finally been cured.

The patient, now aged 59, first tested positive after getting a new kidney in December 2020. The drugs he needed to prevent his body from rejecting the organ weakened his immune system, however, and he couldn't shake off the virus. He tested positive intermittently until January 2022, despite receiving three vaccination shots.

Perplexed doctors conducted a genetic analysis of the virus. They found he had contracted a variant of the original virus from Wuhan, which was dominant in the UK until late 2020, according to details of the case published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases. The patient’s own virus also underwent multiple mutations.

Doctors analysing the variant used the results to prescribe a bespoke treatment for his strain. Two months later — a total of 411 days after he first tested positive — the infection had cleared up.

“Some new variants of the virus are resistant to all the antibody treatments available in the UK and Europe,” said lead researcher Luke Snell, an infectious disease expert at Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust in London, who specialises in the evolution of pathogens. “Some people with weakened immune systems are still at risk of severe illness and becoming persistently infected. We are still working to understand the best way to treat them.”

The longest recorded Covid-19 infection is 505 days, according to the journal. The patient didn’t survive.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on News. bloomberg.com

Moderna lowers sales forecast as interest in shots fades

The company also writes down $333m of expired inventory and says it lost $209m from unused capacity
News
1 day ago

Macau reimposes Covid curbs after outbreak at casino

Authorities locked down the MGM Cotai casino resort owned by MGM China, with staff and guests ordered to stay inside until November 1
World
4 days ago

NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Drug smugglers go hi-tech

Drug cartels embrace the biotech future of pharma to avoid the law
Opinion
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
So much for an end to Tesla’s ‘Twitter overhang’ ...
News
2.
Eskom restarts sale process for R9bn home-loan ...
News
3.
Glencore fined for series of African bribes
News
4.
Chinese EV start-up uses smart AI to detect if ...
News
5.
Can the first truly biodegradable water bottle ...
News

Related Articles

Teen vaping explodes in wealthy high schools, pilot study finds

National / Health

CVS Health, Walgreens and Walmart agree to pay more than $12bn in opioid ...

News

Provinces carry exorbitant cost of training SA doctors in Cuba

National / Health

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.