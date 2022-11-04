Kidney transplant patient who suffered from Covid-19 for 411 days cured

Reels is a way to get people to spend more time on the app, going head-to-head with Bytedance’s TikTok
The case since the Bank decided during the Greenspan era to become more transparent, too often it confuses rather than clarifies with phrases
China and India became economic powerhouses in part because of the fertility transition
A kidney transplant patient who suffered with Covid-19 for more than a year has finally been cured.
The patient, now aged 59, first tested positive after getting a new kidney in December 2020. The drugs he needed to prevent his body from rejecting the organ weakened his immune system, however, and he couldn't shake off the virus. He tested positive intermittently until January 2022, despite receiving three vaccination shots.
Perplexed doctors conducted a genetic analysis of the virus. They found he had contracted a variant of the original virus from Wuhan, which was dominant in the UK until late 2020, according to details of the case published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases. The patient’s own virus also underwent multiple mutations.
Doctors analysing the variant used the results to prescribe a bespoke treatment for his strain. Two months later — a total of 411 days after he first tested positive — the infection had cleared up.
“Some new variants of the virus are resistant to all the antibody treatments available in the UK and Europe,” said lead researcher Luke Snell, an infectious disease expert at Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust in London, who specialises in the evolution of pathogens. “Some people with weakened immune systems are still at risk of severe illness and becoming persistently infected. We are still working to understand the best way to treat them.”
The longest recorded Covid-19 infection is 505 days, according to the journal. The patient didn’t survive.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on News. bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Kidney transplant patient who suffered from Covid-19 for 411 days cured
The drugs he needed to prevent his body from rejecting the organ weakened his immune system, and he couldn't shake off the virus
A kidney transplant patient who suffered with Covid-19 for more than a year has finally been cured.
The patient, now aged 59, first tested positive after getting a new kidney in December 2020. The drugs he needed to prevent his body from rejecting the organ weakened his immune system, however, and he couldn't shake off the virus. He tested positive intermittently until January 2022, despite receiving three vaccination shots.
Perplexed doctors conducted a genetic analysis of the virus. They found he had contracted a variant of the original virus from Wuhan, which was dominant in the UK until late 2020, according to details of the case published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases. The patient’s own virus also underwent multiple mutations.
Doctors analysing the variant used the results to prescribe a bespoke treatment for his strain. Two months later — a total of 411 days after he first tested positive — the infection had cleared up.
“Some new variants of the virus are resistant to all the antibody treatments available in the UK and Europe,” said lead researcher Luke Snell, an infectious disease expert at Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust in London, who specialises in the evolution of pathogens. “Some people with weakened immune systems are still at risk of severe illness and becoming persistently infected. We are still working to understand the best way to treat them.”
The longest recorded Covid-19 infection is 505 days, according to the journal. The patient didn’t survive.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on News. bloomberg.com
Moderna lowers sales forecast as interest in shots fades
Macau reimposes Covid curbs after outbreak at casino
NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Drug smugglers go hi-tech
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Teen vaping explodes in wealthy high schools, pilot study finds
CVS Health, Walgreens and Walmart agree to pay more than $12bn in opioid ...
Provinces carry exorbitant cost of training SA doctors in Cuba
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.