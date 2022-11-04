×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Delhi citizens work from home as air quality worsens

It’s the third straight day the air quality readings are above 300, which is considered hazardous

04 November 2022 - 15:29 Archana Chaudhary and Bibhudatta Pradhan
Air quality is at its worst for 2019 in New Delhi, India, on November 1. Picture: REUTERS/ANUSHREE FADNAVIS
Air quality is at its worst for 2019 in New Delhi, India, on November 1. Picture: REUTERS/ANUSHREE FADNAVIS

India’s capital city is shutting schools and considering curbs on private cars as air quality remained hazardous for the third consecutive day.

“We are shutting primary schools in Delhi from tomorrow till the air quality improves,” Delhi’s chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said at a briefing on Friday. The government is also considering some restrictions on plying of private cars, where it allows vehicles with license plates ending with odd and even numbers to run on alternate days, as part of steps to help lower vehicular pollution.

The air quality index for the city state was at 376 as of 3.20pm local time on Friday, according to website IQAir, making it the third straight day of readings above 300, which is considered hazardous. The levels make the city’s air the most noxious in the world. 

Half the government’s workforce has been asked to work from home, Gopal Rai, Delhi’s environment minister, said at a separate press conference on Friday. Timings for open air markets will be staggered to avoid crowds, he said.

The government of northern state of Punjab, which is also ruled by the Aam Aadmi Party led by Kejriwal, is working on cutting crop stubble burning that’s seen as one of the reasons for the severe air pollution in Delhi and other northern Indian states. Incidents of crop stubble burning is expected to come down substantially from next year, according to Kejriwal.

A federal committee on Thursday ordered industries in the National Capital Region operating on polluting fuels to shut and stopped entry of most trucks carrying non-essential goods into Delhi. The measures come a day after the local city administration called on residents to work from home to avoid the toxic smog and ordered curbs on construction in the city.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Bloomberg

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
So much for an end to Tesla’s ‘Twitter overhang’ ...
News
2.
Glencore fined for series of African bribes
News
3.
Eskom restarts sale process for R9bn home-loan ...
News
4.
Can the first truly biodegradable water bottle ...
News
5.
China tells women to be ‘good wives and mothers’
News

Related Articles

India’s employment crisis disheartens young job seekers

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.