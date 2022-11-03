Chinese EV start-up uses smart AI to detect if you have a heart attack while driving

Pfizer’s own study suggests the bivalent shot may induce a higher level of protection against the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 sublineages than the original vaccine
Maybe the power would be used in ‘exceptional circumstances’ only as ministers have claimed, but these words sound like a slippery slope
China and India became economic powerhouses in part because of the fertility transition
A new Chinese electric vehicle start-up is touting its ability to monitor drivers’ health for serious incidents such as a heart attack to help stand out in an increasingly crowded market.
BeyonCa, led by Renault SA’s China head Soh Weiming, aims to unveil its first production car in the first quarter of next year, with deliveries to start in 2024. The GT Opus 1 will be priced to compete with BMW AG’s 7 Series and Porsche AG’s Taycan series, China’s top-selling super-premium EV — which starts at 898,000 yuan ($123,000) and goes up to 1.8-million yuan.
The car will be fitted with sensors and cameras that can monitor the driver’s vital signs. If abnormal symptoms are detected, an artificial intelligence assistant kicks in to speak to the driver. If there’s no response, the autonomous driving system takes over and shepherds the vehicle to safety. Virtual doctors can check in on the patient via the screen of the smart cockpit.
“If we’re able to save one life, that’s enough,” Soh said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “We’re not making an ambulance here. We’re making a premium car that contains smart AI to help people.”
The start-up has gathered a range of investors including a commitment of more than $1-billion (R18.2bn) from Changjiang Capital, according to 36kr, which would make it one of the largest venture-capital deals in the country this year. Soh said the start-up is still working on the details of the deal.
Flush with cash, BeyonCa wants to build “sporty, sexy cars” for China’s super-premium segment, Soh said. The company is aiming for a line-up of three to five models with production of around 100,000 units a year.
“It’s a nice humane concept, but my biggest question is whether this can become a major unique selling point for the car,” said Yale Zhang, MD of Shanghai-based consultancy Automotive Foresight. “Chinese EV owners are generally younger than 35 years old. Most around this age think their bodies are great and might not be too concerned about health.”
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Chinese EV start-up uses smart AI to detect if you have a heart attack while driving
The car will be fitted with sensors and cameras that can monitor the driver’s vital signs.
A new Chinese electric vehicle start-up is touting its ability to monitor drivers’ health for serious incidents such as a heart attack to help stand out in an increasingly crowded market.
BeyonCa, led by Renault SA’s China head Soh Weiming, aims to unveil its first production car in the first quarter of next year, with deliveries to start in 2024. The GT Opus 1 will be priced to compete with BMW AG’s 7 Series and Porsche AG’s Taycan series, China’s top-selling super-premium EV — which starts at 898,000 yuan ($123,000) and goes up to 1.8-million yuan.
The car will be fitted with sensors and cameras that can monitor the driver’s vital signs. If abnormal symptoms are detected, an artificial intelligence assistant kicks in to speak to the driver. If there’s no response, the autonomous driving system takes over and shepherds the vehicle to safety. Virtual doctors can check in on the patient via the screen of the smart cockpit.
“If we’re able to save one life, that’s enough,” Soh said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “We’re not making an ambulance here. We’re making a premium car that contains smart AI to help people.”
The start-up has gathered a range of investors including a commitment of more than $1-billion (R18.2bn) from Changjiang Capital, according to 36kr, which would make it one of the largest venture-capital deals in the country this year. Soh said the start-up is still working on the details of the deal.
Flush with cash, BeyonCa wants to build “sporty, sexy cars” for China’s super-premium segment, Soh said. The company is aiming for a line-up of three to five models with production of around 100,000 units a year.
“It’s a nice humane concept, but my biggest question is whether this can become a major unique selling point for the car,” said Yale Zhang, MD of Shanghai-based consultancy Automotive Foresight. “Chinese EV owners are generally younger than 35 years old. Most around this age think their bodies are great and might not be too concerned about health.”
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg
ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Tech set to transform world healthcare systems
SA cannabis company sets sights on psychedelics and wearable tech
Apple unveils new extreme sport-focused watch and ‘far out’ iPhone 14
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
SA’s prime residential properties streets ahead of other African countries
How Dietrich Mateschitz turned Red Bull into a multibillion-dollar empire
Devlin Brown at the Water Cooler: How stress can make you gain weight
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.