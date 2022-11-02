UK court grants £93m confiscation order against Glencore, for seven bribery offences

‘Corruption was condoned at a very senior level within the company generally and the West African trading desk specifically’
London — A London court approved a confiscation order of £93.5m against the British subsidiary of mining and trading group Glencore, for seven bribery offences in relation to its oil operations in Africa.
Judge Peter Fraser approved the confiscation order against Glencore Energy UK Limited on Thursday at Southwark Crown Court.
On Wednesday, Britain’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO) told the court that Glencore Energy UK Limited paid — or failed to prevent the payment of — millions of dollars in bribes to officials in five African countries.
Employees and agents of the firm used private jets to transfer cash to pay the bribes, prosecutors said.
The company, founded by US fugitive Marc Rich, admitted to seven counts of bribery across countries including Nigeria and Cameroon, following an SFO investigation. Prosecutors said the company paid more than $28m in bribes to secure access to oil cargoes. A London judge will determine the final fine on Thursday.
“Corruption was condoned at a very senior level within the company generally and the West African trading desk specifically, prosecutors said in a case summary made public on Wednesday.
The sentencing will draw a line for the company in the UK over a series of long-running investigations, but leaves open the possibility of charges against former employees. An SFO prosecutor said on October 24 as many as 11 former staff were under investigation for criminal wrongdoing. It marks the first time a corporate has been convicted for paying bribes, according to the SFO.
In May, Glencore said it expected to pay about $1.5bn in total to resolve investigations in the US, UK and Brazil, of which $1.06bn was payable to agencies in the US and Brazil. Glencore made a $410m provision for the UK fine in the 2021 accounts of its UK subsidiary. It also faces ongoing investigations in Switzerland and the Netherlands.
The SFO said previously that its investigation showed the commodity trader paid for preferential access to oil, including increased cargoes, valuable grades of oil and preferable dates of delivery, between 2011 and 2016.
Prosecutors laid out a scheme that traders on the firm’s crude oil desk in London disguised payments “to give the illusion that these payments were for legitimate services”.
The guilty plea is a much-needed win for the SFO, which has suffered a series of humiliating court reversals due to missteps by the agency’s leadership. A government-requested review said that some of the failures in another high-profile oil corruption case were caused by “cultural issues” within the SFO.
