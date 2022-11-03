Sainsbury’s profit down as supermarket chain battles for shopper loyalty

The prices of bitcoin and ether have plunged more than 50% since the beginning of 2022, and so donors may have less to spend on politics
Maybe the power would be used in ‘exceptional circumstances’ only as ministers have claimed, but these words sound like a slippery slope
China and India became economic powerhouses in part because of the fertility transition
J Sainsbury’s profit is falling after the supermarket absorbed some of its own surging costs to limit price increases for cash-strapped consumers as UK grocers fight to hold on to market share.
Britain’s second-largest supermarket chain said retail operating profit fell 9% in the first half as it invested in key product categories to keep prices competitive in a market where rivals, such as the German discounters, are trying to win new customers.
Sainsbury’s profit was also hit by higher operating costs and lower volumes as pandemic restrictions eased with people eating fewer meals at home and becoming more selective about what they buy.
Still, the fall in profit was less than the market feared. Sainsbury’s stock rose more than 3% in early trading on Thursday.
Surging inflation is bearing down on UK consumers who are turning to cheaper rivals and buying house brands to try to save money on their food bills. Sainsbury said in April that profit will fall this year as pandemic trends started to ease and consumers began to pull back on spending amid more challenging economic times.
“We’re really battling to keep our prices down,” CEO Simon Roberts said on a media call.
Despite the hit to profit, Sainsbury stuck to its full-year forecast of underlying profit before tax of £630m to £690m. Bernstein analysts said the results were stronger than expected. Jefferies said they were “more resilient than feared”.
“Sainsbury is as well positioned as it ever has been in terms of competitive pricing and product quality on grocery, yet cost increases mean consensus anticipates a further fall in 2023-24 pretax profit,” said Bloomberg Intelligence.
Sainsbury said it also benefited from warmer weather, particularly at Argos which had strong sales of “gardening tools, barbecues and outdoor toys”.
Prices in British shops rose by the highest rate in October since at least 2005 as the cost-of-living crisis piles pressure on consumers. Food price increases hit a record 11.6% with tea bags, milk and sugar all showing significant hikes, according to the British Retail Consortium.
Shoppers are trading down. Sainsbury’s own-brand products are about half the price of branded alternatives and that’s why customers are “switching much more readily”, said Roberts. While customers put fewer items in their baskets, Sainsbury’s volumes are still holding up versus competitors, he said.
Sainsbury, which controls about 15% of the UK grocery market and employs about 170,000 people, is making savings across the business so it can keep prices low. The retailer is investing more than £500m over two years to keep prices affordable. This includes price-matching discount rival Aldi on 240 products and increasing the number of own-brand items where the prices are locked for a period of time.
The grocer’s operating costs are surging with inflation. Sainsbury has increased employee pay twice this year with an investment of £150m. It is offering staff free food on shifts and raising employee discounts as companies compete increasingly for workers in a tight employment market. The chain said it is hiring 18,000 temporary staff to help during the busy Christmas period.
“Energy costs and labour costs are rising quickly,” said Roberts.
Bloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Sainsbury’s profit down as supermarket chain battles for shopper loyalty
Earnings hit by higher operating costs and surging inflation as UK consumers turn to cheaper rival brands
J Sainsbury’s profit is falling after the supermarket absorbed some of its own surging costs to limit price increases for cash-strapped consumers as UK grocers fight to hold on to market share.
Britain’s second-largest supermarket chain said retail operating profit fell 9% in the first half as it invested in key product categories to keep prices competitive in a market where rivals, such as the German discounters, are trying to win new customers.
Sainsbury’s profit was also hit by higher operating costs and lower volumes as pandemic restrictions eased with people eating fewer meals at home and becoming more selective about what they buy.
Still, the fall in profit was less than the market feared. Sainsbury’s stock rose more than 3% in early trading on Thursday.
Surging inflation is bearing down on UK consumers who are turning to cheaper rivals and buying house brands to try to save money on their food bills. Sainsbury said in April that profit will fall this year as pandemic trends started to ease and consumers began to pull back on spending amid more challenging economic times.
“We’re really battling to keep our prices down,” CEO Simon Roberts said on a media call.
Despite the hit to profit, Sainsbury stuck to its full-year forecast of underlying profit before tax of £630m to £690m. Bernstein analysts said the results were stronger than expected. Jefferies said they were “more resilient than feared”.
“Sainsbury is as well positioned as it ever has been in terms of competitive pricing and product quality on grocery, yet cost increases mean consensus anticipates a further fall in 2023-24 pretax profit,” said Bloomberg Intelligence.
Sainsbury said it also benefited from warmer weather, particularly at Argos which had strong sales of “gardening tools, barbecues and outdoor toys”.
Prices in British shops rose by the highest rate in October since at least 2005 as the cost-of-living crisis piles pressure on consumers. Food price increases hit a record 11.6% with tea bags, milk and sugar all showing significant hikes, according to the British Retail Consortium.
Shoppers are trading down. Sainsbury’s own-brand products are about half the price of branded alternatives and that’s why customers are “switching much more readily”, said Roberts. While customers put fewer items in their baskets, Sainsbury’s volumes are still holding up versus competitors, he said.
Sainsbury, which controls about 15% of the UK grocery market and employs about 170,000 people, is making savings across the business so it can keep prices low. The retailer is investing more than £500m over two years to keep prices affordable. This includes price-matching discount rival Aldi on 240 products and increasing the number of own-brand items where the prices are locked for a period of time.
The grocer’s operating costs are surging with inflation. Sainsbury has increased employee pay twice this year with an investment of £150m. It is offering staff free food on shifts and raising employee discounts as companies compete increasingly for workers in a tight employment market. The chain said it is hiring 18,000 temporary staff to help during the busy Christmas period.
“Energy costs and labour costs are rising quickly,” said Roberts.
Bloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
CHRIS GILMOUR: Grocery discounter race is on between Boxer and Usave
Pressure on households will only get worse, says Sainsbury
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.