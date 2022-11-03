Moderna lowers sales forecast as interest in shots fades

The prices of bitcoin and ether have plunged more than 50% since the beginning of 2022, and so donors may have less to spend on politics
Moderna earnings on Thursday offered a preview into the future of Covid-19 vaccine sales, and so far it doesn’t look pretty.
The company cut its vaccine sales forecast for the year and gave its first hint at 2023 as interest in immunisation fades amid the fading pandemic concerns. While analysts were largely expecting a disappointing quarter, the miss comes only days after rival Pfizer raised its vaccine guidance for the year.
Moderna now has purchase agreements for a total of $18bn to $19bn of Covid-19 vaccine for 2022, down from the previous guidance of $21bn, because some deliveries were delayed to next year by “short-term supply constraints”, according to a statement on Thursday.
The vaccine maker said it’s signed advanced purchase agreements worth $4.5bn to $5.5bn for 2023, including up to $3bn of deferred deliveries from this year.
“It’s exactly what we worried about with 2022 shots bleeding into 2023,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Sam Fazeli said. “The question is how much more can they add in 2023 to be able to match consensus, which we have been saying for a while is too optimistic. The success of the current booster campaign is critical for future years, and it’s not going that well.”
Third-quarter profit excluding some items was $2.53 a share, while analysts had estimated $3.59. Revenue of $3.36bn missed the average estimate of $3.74bn. Moderna wrote down $333m of expired inventory and lost $209m from unused external manufacturing capacity, in part because customers are more interested in newer formulations that target Covid the latest variants.
Shares of Moderna fell 4.6% at the New York market open. Pfizer fell 1.7%, and American depositary receipts of its German partner BioNTech dropped 2.8%.
Soaring costs
Supply was limited in the US this autumn when one of Moderna’s contract manufacturing facilities came under scrutiny from US regulators. Next year will be pivotal for the Covid-19 vaccines market: the US government will wind down its purchasing programme, meaning Moderna will need to compete with Pfizer to sell vaccines directly to providers and other health groups.
On a conference call with analysts, Moderna executives emphasised the ongoing need for Covid-19 vaccines. They outlined scenarios where demand for Covid-19 shots mirrors that of flu vaccine, which could result in a global market up to $32bn. Moderna conceded variables like consumers’ appetite for more shots could influence volume next year.
Moderna expects to sign more contracts in the months ahead with customers such as the EU, Japan, Australia and countries in Asia and Latin America, chief commercial officer Arpa Garay said on the call. The company is also in discussions with Covax, the World Health Organisation-backed group working to get shots to expand access around the globe.
Meanwhile, Moderna’s costs are soaring. Operating expenses ballooned to $2.2bn, blowing past analysts’ estimates of $1.52bn. The company is pursuing 48 programmes, including 35 candidates that are in human trials. Among the most closely watched opportunities are vaccines for other respiratory illnesses such as RSV, an increasingly competitive field with giants like Pfizer and GSK in the race.
Moderna’s selling, general and administrative expenses jumped 65% from the year-ago quarter to $278m. The company attributed the increase to its rapid hiring and spending in preparation for entering the commercial market.
Bloomberg News.
