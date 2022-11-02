×

News

Poland starts building fence on border with Russia

Warsaw moves to seal the border amid fear of an influx of asylum seekers from Russia

02 November 2022 - 18:21 Piotr Skolimowski and Maciej Onoszko
Poland started building a barbed-wire fence on its 210km border with Russia’s Kaliningrad region. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Poland started building a barbed-wire fence on its 210km border with Russia’s Kaliningrad region. Picture: BLOOMBERG

Poland started building a barbed-wire fence on its 210km border with Russia’s Kaliningrad region to prevent the Kremlin from sending asylum seekers into the country, defence minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Wednesday.

With the airport in Kaliningrad open to flights from North Africa and the Middle East, Poland sees the risk of another migration crisis, similar to what happened with Belarus last year, he told reporters in northeastern Poland, near the border with the Russian exclave.

The entire barrier will be two-and-a-half metres high, with three layers of concertina wire, and work would start on Wednesday, according to the minister.

“We want the border to be tight,” said Blaszczak, who is also a deputy prime minister. “We use the experience gained last year, because there is no doubt that this barrier, this temporary barrier protected the Polish-Belarusian border and prevented a hybrid attack from Belarusian territory.”

Poland earlier this year completed a wall on its border with Belarus after it accused the Kremlin of masterminding the artificial flow of thousands of people from countries including Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan in 2021.

Neighbouring countries in the Baltics also had refugees flood in at the time. The surge was designed to destabilise Poland and prevent it from supporting Ukraine, Blaszczak told the news conference.

Right groups have slammed Poland for its handling of the migration crisis with Belarus. Reporters Without Borders, a non-governmental organisation, also criticised the authorities for what it described as violent arrests of several journalists after the media outlets were banned from the border.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

