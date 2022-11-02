Middle Eastern operator of KFC and Pizza Hut set for dual listing

Mette Frederiksen’s left-leaning bloc wins 90 seats, more than expected in polling
The parts of the economy that have been slowing are the ones poised to rebound if the Fed changes direction
Plans to scale up online platform Marcus did not deliver the sort kind of valuation lift brash young firms were achieving
The Middle Eastern operator of KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants is set for a landmark dual listing in which Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and Dubai-based businessperson Mohamed Alabbar will sell a 30% stake in the firm.
In the first dual listing of its sort, Americana Restaurants International’s owners will offer 2.53-billion shares in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi, according to a statement on Wednesday. The IPO could raise at least $2bn, according to people familiar with the matter, which would make it Saudi Arabia’s biggest listing this year.
Final details are still under discussion and may change, the people said. A representative for Americana declined to comment.
The firm will be the first to have shares traded in both Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia, where the Tadawul exchange has for years been encouraging firms to dual list.
The offer period will run from November 14 to November 21 for retail investors in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, and until November 22 for institutional investors. Trading on both exchanges will start on about December 6.
Americana is targeting a partial dividend distribution of about 75% of net profit attributable to parent for the six months to December 31. The company will pay an annual dividend from 2023, and said it plans to distribute a minimum of 50% of net profit.
The listing is part of a late-year rush of IPOs in the Middle East even as markets worldwide are hit by fears over inflation and the risk of an economic slowdown. A surge in oil prices at the start of 2022, as well as increased investor inflows, led to a flurry of listings in the Persian Gulf, which notched up its best first half on record for stock-market debuts.
Americana joins a crowded IPO calendar in the region, with Dubai district cooling firm Empower taking orders for an offering of as much as $543m and private school operator Taaleem Holdings and Riyadh Cables Group both starting to gauge investor demand for their respective IPOs this week.
Americana operates restaurants for brands including Baskin Robbins, Costa Coffee and TGI Fridays as well as KFC and Pizza Hut, according to its website. It was previously operated by Kuwait Food under the wider Americana umbrella, which included both the restaurant and food businesses. The IPO is for the restaurant business only.
The firm reported revenue of $2.05bn for the year ended December 2021, and net profit of $204m. Alabbar’s Adeptio AD Investments bought the firm in 2016. The PIF took a 50% stake in Adeptio at the end of that year and Americana subsequently delisted from the Kuwait stock exchange.
First Abu Dhabi Bank, Goldman Sachs Group, Morgan Stanley and SNB Capital are joint global coordinators for the IPO, while HSBC Holdings and EFG Hermes are joint bookrunners.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Middle Eastern operator of KFC and Pizza Hut set for dual listing
Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and Dubai-based businessperson Mohamed Alabbar will sell a 30% stake in Americana Restaurants
The Middle Eastern operator of KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants is set for a landmark dual listing in which Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and Dubai-based businessperson Mohamed Alabbar will sell a 30% stake in the firm.
In the first dual listing of its sort, Americana Restaurants International’s owners will offer 2.53-billion shares in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi, according to a statement on Wednesday. The IPO could raise at least $2bn, according to people familiar with the matter, which would make it Saudi Arabia’s biggest listing this year.
Final details are still under discussion and may change, the people said. A representative for Americana declined to comment.
The firm will be the first to have shares traded in both Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia, where the Tadawul exchange has for years been encouraging firms to dual list.
The offer period will run from November 14 to November 21 for retail investors in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, and until November 22 for institutional investors. Trading on both exchanges will start on about December 6.
Americana is targeting a partial dividend distribution of about 75% of net profit attributable to parent for the six months to December 31. The company will pay an annual dividend from 2023, and said it plans to distribute a minimum of 50% of net profit.
The listing is part of a late-year rush of IPOs in the Middle East even as markets worldwide are hit by fears over inflation and the risk of an economic slowdown. A surge in oil prices at the start of 2022, as well as increased investor inflows, led to a flurry of listings in the Persian Gulf, which notched up its best first half on record for stock-market debuts.
Americana joins a crowded IPO calendar in the region, with Dubai district cooling firm Empower taking orders for an offering of as much as $543m and private school operator Taaleem Holdings and Riyadh Cables Group both starting to gauge investor demand for their respective IPOs this week.
Americana operates restaurants for brands including Baskin Robbins, Costa Coffee and TGI Fridays as well as KFC and Pizza Hut, according to its website. It was previously operated by Kuwait Food under the wider Americana umbrella, which included both the restaurant and food businesses. The IPO is for the restaurant business only.
The firm reported revenue of $2.05bn for the year ended December 2021, and net profit of $204m. Alabbar’s Adeptio AD Investments bought the firm in 2016. The PIF took a 50% stake in Adeptio at the end of that year and Americana subsequently delisted from the Kuwait stock exchange.
First Abu Dhabi Bank, Goldman Sachs Group, Morgan Stanley and SNB Capital are joint global coordinators for the IPO, while HSBC Holdings and EFG Hermes are joint bookrunners.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Adeptio and Kuwait Food deal collapses
Taco Bell and KFC lift Yum Brands quarterly results
Yum Brands in talks to offload KFC business in Russia
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.