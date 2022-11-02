Elon Musk gets special mention at Pentagon ceremony

Musk won a substantial share of the Pentagon’s space launches after breaking Boeing and Lockheed 'monopoly'
We are living in an era of radical new financial concepts, and cookie-cutter regulation only reduces choices by investors, businesses and intermediaries.
China and India became economic powerhouses in part because of the fertility transition
Elon Musk, who’s been busy taking over Twitter, took a break on Wednesday to attend a Pentagon ceremony.
The event was a change-of-command ceremony at Andrews Air Force Base outside Washington. It marked the retirement of Gen John Raymond, the first head of US Space Force, who singled out Musk by name.
It reflects one of the billionaire’s other interests as co-founder and CEO of Space Exploration Technologies, which he turned into a major contractor for the department of defense’s national security satellite launches.
Raymond invited Musk and other executives of companies involved in space programmes to the event, according to a Pentagon official, and Gen Mark Milley, chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, also named Musk in his remarks.
“What he symbolises, in reality, is the combination of the civil and military co-operation and teamwork that makes the US the most powerful country in space,” Milley said during the ceremony.
Musk won a substantial share of the Pentagon’s space launches after campaigning to break into what he called a monopoly held previously by a joint venture of defence giants Boeing and Lockheed Martin.
On Tuesday, SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket launched from Kennedy Space Center carrying classified payloads for Space Force. It was the first Falcon Heavy flight after a three-year hiatus and marked the first use of the rocket on the US’s most sensitive National Security space launch missions.
The SpaceX launch and Musk’s attendance at the defence department ceremony highlighted the contradictory role he’s come to play as both a Pentagon contractor and a critic of the US government. He once compared President Joe Biden to a damp sock puppet “in human form”, and last month he threatened to cut financial support for SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet service in Ukraine — a plan he later reversed.
The White House hasn’t yet decided if it would pay $8 a month that Musk has said he’ll require to maintain blue-tick verification of Twitter accounts, a spokesperson said, while sidestepping a question about Musk’s purchase of the platform.
“I don’t believe it’s an issue that made it to the president’s desk yet, not a conversation that the president is aware of,” press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday. “That’s something for the president that we need to talk to the president about.”
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Elon Musk gets special mention at Pentagon ceremony
Elon Musk, who’s been busy taking over Twitter, took a break on Wednesday to attend a Pentagon ceremony.
The event was a change-of-command ceremony at Andrews Air Force Base outside Washington. It marked the retirement of Gen John Raymond, the first head of US Space Force, who singled out Musk by name.
It reflects one of the billionaire’s other interests as co-founder and CEO of Space Exploration Technologies, which he turned into a major contractor for the department of defense’s national security satellite launches.
Raymond invited Musk and other executives of companies involved in space programmes to the event, according to a Pentagon official, and Gen Mark Milley, chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, also named Musk in his remarks.
“What he symbolises, in reality, is the combination of the civil and military co-operation and teamwork that makes the US the most powerful country in space,” Milley said during the ceremony.
Musk won a substantial share of the Pentagon’s space launches after campaigning to break into what he called a monopoly held previously by a joint venture of defence giants Boeing and Lockheed Martin.
On Tuesday, SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket launched from Kennedy Space Center carrying classified payloads for Space Force. It was the first Falcon Heavy flight after a three-year hiatus and marked the first use of the rocket on the US’s most sensitive National Security space launch missions.
The SpaceX launch and Musk’s attendance at the defence department ceremony highlighted the contradictory role he’s come to play as both a Pentagon contractor and a critic of the US government. He once compared President Joe Biden to a damp sock puppet “in human form”, and last month he threatened to cut financial support for SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet service in Ukraine — a plan he later reversed.
The White House hasn’t yet decided if it would pay $8 a month that Musk has said he’ll require to maintain blue-tick verification of Twitter accounts, a spokesperson said, while sidestepping a question about Musk’s purchase of the platform.
“I don’t believe it’s an issue that made it to the president’s desk yet, not a conversation that the president is aware of,” press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday. “That’s something for the president that we need to talk to the president about.”
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Forget the rumours. Zoom out for what’s really at stake ...
Tesla Cybertruck set for mass production in 2023
Musk weakens Twitter moderation before US midterms
‘Chief twit’ will now also be CEO of his new company
WATCH: Is this the end of Twitter as we know it?
Twitter likely to charge users to be verified
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.