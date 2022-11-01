Uber revenue leaps 72% on strong driver supply recovery

Truck drivers lead demonstrations in support of firebrand president who refuses to concede defeat
Music streaming turned out to be particularly lucrative, with revenue double that of two years earlier
Plans to scale up online platform Marcus did not deliver the sort kind of valuation lift brash young firms were achieving
Uber Technologies on Tuesday reported revenue that beat analysts’ expectations, fuelled by a recovery in driver supply that supported increased ridership, assuaging investor concerns that rising inflation would dampen consumer spending.
The shares jumped about 6% in early trading.
Third-quarter sales rose 72% to $8.34bn, the San Francisco-based company said on Tuesday in a statement. That exceeded the $8.1bn analysts were expecting, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Gross bookings, which encompass ride hailing, food delivery and freight, increased 26% to $29.1bn, slightly below the average estimate. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) reached $516m. Analysts, on average, projected $458.7m.
Uber’s “global scale and unique platform advantages are working together to drive more profitable growth”, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in the statement. “Even as the macroeconomic environment remains uncertain, Uber’s core business is stronger than ever.”
Uber reported its ride-hailing driver base at the end of the period on September 30 was “on par with September 2019 levels”, and the increased driver engagement continued into October. The improvement is a sign the company is moving past a protracted shortage of drivers that has also affected rival Lyft, resulting in higher fares and wait times for customers. Both ride-hailing giants have spent millions to lure drivers back to their respective platforms and recruit new ones to meet resurgent rider demand.
After surging during much of the pandemic, Uber and other gig economy peers such as Lyft and DoorDash are navigating a challenging economy that includes US inflation rising to a 40-year high while the risks of a global recession loom.
The uncertainty has weighed on spending by advertisers and consumers, hitting tech giants such as Meta Platforms and Amazon.com. The gloomy outlook remains a risk for Uber, whose ride-hailing and delivery services carry a premium that customers may view more as a splurge than a necessity as budgets tighten.
Uber’s food-delivery arm, Uber Eats, generated $13.7bn in gross bookings during the quarter, a decline from the previous period, and missed the $13.9bn analysts expected. The unit, which offers delivery across restaurants, groceries and alcohol, has grown to make up about 33% of the company’s total revenue. Uber Eats initially benefited from the pandemic-induced boom in delivery and has more than doubled in size, based on bookings, from before Covid-19 emerged. The increased scale has allowed the delivery business to become more profitable, posting a record $181m in adjusted earnings during the period.
“While the delivery category is one of the few ‘pandemic winners’ that continues to grow with a healthy top line, we welcome the newfound capital discipline among our peers,” Khosrowshahi said. “We will be measured with our investments, and will look to expand profitability while maintaining or growing our category position.”
Uber reached profitability on an adjusted basis for the first time in its history last summer and, earlier this year, Khosrowshahi pledged to reach $2bn in free cash flow.
Advertising arm
One way the company plans to meet that target is by giving more attention to ads. In October, Uber launched a dedicated advertising arm to monetise its audience of 124-million monthly active users and tap a higher-margin revenue stream. The company said the business reached $350m in run rate revenue during the third quarter and affirmed its goal to reach $1bn in ad sales by 2024.
The company’s freight unit completed an integration with Transplace, which it acquired last year, and reported revenue of $1.75bn. Bookings and adjusted earnings for the division missed analysts’ estimates amid weaker demand, spot volumes and rates that affected the logistics sector, Uber said.
Uber projected adjusted ebitda in the current quarter of $600m to $630m, beating estimates of $564.4m. Gross bookings will be $30bn to $31bn in the period ending in December, in line with expectations.
The company recorded a net loss of $1.2bn, or 61c a share, attributed in part to its equity stake in Didi Global.
Bloomberg News. For more articles like this please visit Bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Uber revenue leaps 72% on strong driver supply recovery
Combined third-quarter bookings of ride hailing, food delivery and freight increase 26% — slightly below estimates
Uber Technologies on Tuesday reported revenue that beat analysts’ expectations, fuelled by a recovery in driver supply that supported increased ridership, assuaging investor concerns that rising inflation would dampen consumer spending.
The shares jumped about 6% in early trading.
Third-quarter sales rose 72% to $8.34bn, the San Francisco-based company said on Tuesday in a statement. That exceeded the $8.1bn analysts were expecting, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Gross bookings, which encompass ride hailing, food delivery and freight, increased 26% to $29.1bn, slightly below the average estimate. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) reached $516m. Analysts, on average, projected $458.7m.
Uber’s “global scale and unique platform advantages are working together to drive more profitable growth”, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in the statement. “Even as the macroeconomic environment remains uncertain, Uber’s core business is stronger than ever.”
Uber reported its ride-hailing driver base at the end of the period on September 30 was “on par with September 2019 levels”, and the increased driver engagement continued into October. The improvement is a sign the company is moving past a protracted shortage of drivers that has also affected rival Lyft, resulting in higher fares and wait times for customers. Both ride-hailing giants have spent millions to lure drivers back to their respective platforms and recruit new ones to meet resurgent rider demand.
After surging during much of the pandemic, Uber and other gig economy peers such as Lyft and DoorDash are navigating a challenging economy that includes US inflation rising to a 40-year high while the risks of a global recession loom.
The uncertainty has weighed on spending by advertisers and consumers, hitting tech giants such as Meta Platforms and Amazon.com. The gloomy outlook remains a risk for Uber, whose ride-hailing and delivery services carry a premium that customers may view more as a splurge than a necessity as budgets tighten.
Uber’s food-delivery arm, Uber Eats, generated $13.7bn in gross bookings during the quarter, a decline from the previous period, and missed the $13.9bn analysts expected. The unit, which offers delivery across restaurants, groceries and alcohol, has grown to make up about 33% of the company’s total revenue. Uber Eats initially benefited from the pandemic-induced boom in delivery and has more than doubled in size, based on bookings, from before Covid-19 emerged. The increased scale has allowed the delivery business to become more profitable, posting a record $181m in adjusted earnings during the period.
“While the delivery category is one of the few ‘pandemic winners’ that continues to grow with a healthy top line, we welcome the newfound capital discipline among our peers,” Khosrowshahi said. “We will be measured with our investments, and will look to expand profitability while maintaining or growing our category position.”
Uber reached profitability on an adjusted basis for the first time in its history last summer and, earlier this year, Khosrowshahi pledged to reach $2bn in free cash flow.
Advertising arm
One way the company plans to meet that target is by giving more attention to ads. In October, Uber launched a dedicated advertising arm to monetise its audience of 124-million monthly active users and tap a higher-margin revenue stream. The company said the business reached $350m in run rate revenue during the third quarter and affirmed its goal to reach $1bn in ad sales by 2024.
The company’s freight unit completed an integration with Transplace, which it acquired last year, and reported revenue of $1.75bn. Bookings and adjusted earnings for the division missed analysts’ estimates amid weaker demand, spot volumes and rates that affected the logistics sector, Uber said.
Uber projected adjusted ebitda in the current quarter of $600m to $630m, beating estimates of $564.4m. Gross bookings will be $30bn to $31bn in the period ending in December, in line with expectations.
The company recorded a net loss of $1.2bn, or 61c a share, attributed in part to its equity stake in Didi Global.
Bloomberg News. For more articles like this please visit Bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
From vice-president at a bank to ‘rebalancing’ bicycles for city bikeshare ...
How the Porsche Cayenne kick-started the sports SUV craze
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.