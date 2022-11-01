Protesters block roads as Brazil’s Bolsonaro refuses to concede defeat

Truck drivers lead demonstrations in support of firebrand president who refuses to concede defeat
Protests by backers of Jair Bolsonaro, led by truck drivers, have spread across the country as the Brazilian president remains silent on his defeat in Sunday’s election, so far refusing to concede defeat to his foe, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
Supporters of the firebrand president, unhappy about the election result, blocked roads in 23 states and the capital and restricted access to Sao Paulo international airport late on Monday night, forcing cancellation of flights. More than 300 federal highways were fully or partly blocked at one stage, according to police.
Supreme court judge Alexandre de Moraes, who oversaw the electoral court for the election process, ordered federal highway police to clear protests, warning of fines of up to 100,000 reais ($19,306) per hour per vehicle and that the agency’s director could be sidelined if he did not comply.
On Tuesday morning, 289 protests continued to block traffic, down from 342, O Estado de S Paulo reported. While Sao Paulo’s Guarulhos airport showed flights departing normally from its many terminals, a message posted to its Twitter account said that protests were still blocking access.
Bolsonaro has refused to comment publicl after the electoral court found that he lost Brazil’s run-off to Lula on Sunday by less than two percentage points, the narrowest margin for a presidential election in the country’s modern history.
Newspaper Valor Economico reported that the president may acknowledge the result of the election in a written message as tension mounts in Brasilia on the president’s next steps.
Truck drivers are one of Bolsonaro’s main support bases and hold significant political power in a country as geographically vast as Brazil. A strike by truckers in 2018 for lower diesel prices and other concessions lasted 10 days and caused major economic harm.
The president met on Monday with his chief of staff, Ciro Nogueira, and other ministers and advisers as well as his oldest son, senator Flavio Bolsonaro. In a tweet on Monday afternoon, Flavio Bolsonaro thanked his father’s supporters and said they wouldn’t give up on Brazil. But he did not mention the poll result.
While the president’s decision not to recognise the result immediately is not a complete surprise, given his long history of attacks on Brazil’s electoral system, it’s hardly a sign that the country’s institutional framework is about to be derailed.
The heads of the country’s senate and lower house quickly accepted the election results on Sunday night along with the supreme court judges and some of Bolsonaro’s closest allies. US President Joe Biden congratulated Lula in a phone call on Monday.
“He’s going to keep working normally through the end of his mandate,” said Tarcisio de Freitas, a former infrastructure minister under Bolsonaro who was elected governor of Sao Paulo state.
Bolsonaro’s silence can hurt the transition. The government must by law organise a formal handover right after the vote, with the president-elect allowed to nominate 50 people to meet officials and exchange government information. The outgoing administration typically co-ordinates with the new president’s team in the next two months to ensure a smooth transition when the new government takes over, in this case on January 1.
If Bolsonaro refuses to accept the results it would halt “the traditional government transition process that starts right after the election”, Rio de Janeiro political analyst Thomas Traumann commented on Monday. “Bolsonaro will use the next two months to handicap Lula’s administration from the beginning.”
Meanwhile, Brazilian assets largely shrugged off initial concern, with stocks of companies expected to benefit from Lula’s presidency rallying on Monday after the election while the currency reversed losses to post the biggest gain among major currencies.
While a strategy to try to discredit the election “is unlikely to yield a favourable result for Bolsonaro, that can be a tactic to keep his base mobilised to oppose a Lula administration”, Eurasia Group analysts commented.
Bloomberg News. For more articles like this please visit Bloomberg.com
Bloomberg News. For more articles like this please visit Bloomberg.com
