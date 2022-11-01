Koko Networks provides Kenyans with cheaper, greener cooking fuel

The Nairobi-based company supplies more than 590,000 Kenyan households with clean-burning ethanol, which is used in the company’s cookers and sold over an app
Cooking fuels used across Sub-Saharan Africa are a double engine of global warming. Tropical forests and savanna woodlands are hacked down to supply charcoal and firewood, removing an invaluable carbon sink. Then the choking smoke from millions of cooking fires releases planet-warming pollution alongside carbon monoxide (CO2) that sickens millions of Africans.
That’s the dual problem Greg Murray and three other co-founders set out to solve when they established Koko Networks Ltd in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya. Today the company supplies more than 590,000 households with clean-burning ethanol, which is used in the company’s cookers and sold over an app.
It’s a sign of the difficulty in devising a climate solution in a developing nation: Encouraging cleaner cooking methods and safeguarding public health carry their own climate costs. Koko subsidises its business through the sale of carbon credits, earning income that helps lower the cost of its much cleaner fuel. But doing so could potentially nullify some of the gains by allowing businesses in other parts of the world to continue emitting.
For Koko’s customers, however, an affordable alternative to firewood is life-changing. The company’s fuel is now sold in Kenya’s biggest cities, and one in four Nairobi households cook with it. “The objective was to figure out how we could take ethanol, which is a well-understood commodity, and make it available within a short walk of everybody’s front door at low prices,” Murray says.
Customers make their purchases at what Koko calls fuel ATMs in corner stores. A Koko cooker, fuel canister and initial ethanol allocation cost about $15. Fuel can be acquired in increments small enough for one day’s cooking. The ethanol is cheaper and cleaner than charcoal and competes on price with kerosene.
“I haven’t coughed since I began using Koko,” says Stella Maris, 53, who runs a restaurant on the outskirts of Nairobi.
Koko’s ethanol is made from waste at sugar-processing plants in East Africa. Supplies come from Vivo Energy Plc, operating under a license from Shell Plc. Koko makes its cookers at a factory it owns in India. The company began selling its stoves and fuel in late 2019. The number of homes it supplies in Kenya increased more than fourfold last year, and the company employs about 1,500 people. There’s a huge market to disrupt: Sales of cooking fuel, of which wood and charcoal are the majority, are worth $47bn a year.
Made in Africa
Koko has a longer-term target to reach about 60 countries in Africa, Latin America and Southeast Asia. First up is Rwanda, where Murray says the government has agreed to waive value-added taxes (VAT) and import duties on the fuel and cookers to help keep prices low. Kenya has likewise agreed to remove its VAT.
Another way Koko pushes down prices is through its sales of carbon offsets. They attempt to quantify the avoided deforestation resulting from the company’s efforts to shift consumers away from wood and charcoal. Each credit Koko sells on the voluntary market represents a ton of avoided CO2 and fetches a payment from a corporate buyer looking to offset its own emissions. “The majority of the carbon revenues are used to fund embedded discounts on our consumer hardware and fuel,” Murray says.
The market for carbon credits is surging even though their use is in dispute. Many forest-related projects make exaggerated claims of harvest reductions.
The need to halt deforestation in Africa is beyond doubt. Almost 4m ha of African forest are cut down every year, according to the UN. Much of that is to make charcoal.
“I cannot really emphasise enough the need for us to conserve and preserve Africa’s forests,” says Samaila Zubairu, the CEO of the Africa Finance Corp (AFC), which invests in projects including renewable-energy plants. “It’s important that we engage with communities that are vulnerable to provide alternative methods of cooking. It will also save lives.”
