Eskom restarts sale process for R9bn home-loan book
The sale of the home-loans book is one of many measures the utility is taking to stabilise its finances
Image: Bloomberg
Indebted power utility Eskom restarted the sale of its mortgage unit, one of many measures it is taking to stabilise its finances.
Eskom “commenced with a process” to sell Eskom Finance , which has a R9bn loan book, by inviting prospective bidders, the company said on Thursday in a response to emailed questions.
Like other state-owned companies in SA, Eskom offered home loans to its staff. The unit, established more than 30 years ago, typically deducts repayments from employees’ salaries every month.
Eskom has outlined various measures in recent years to improve its finances and address a R396bn debt pile that it relies on the government to service. In some cases, progress has been slow. Eskom first sought bids for the mortgage business in 2018 in a pre-qualification process.
“Eskom ran a successful process in 2020,” the utility said. “However, with the impact of Covid-19 on the economy, the value proposition did not meet all stakeholder expectations,” it said, adding that those expectations “are aligned” for the current process.
The National Treasury is finalising a plan to take a portion of Eskom’s debt, which is expected to be announced at the midterm budget in October.
