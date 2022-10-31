‘Fossil fuels are likely to stay expensive in the longer term,’ thus making renewables more attractive
Elevated energy prices are set to help, not hinder, the de-carbonisation of the global economy, said Gerry Mattios, a partner at Bain in Singapore.
“For some fossil fuel companies, high energy prices are seen as an opportunity to divest their environmentally unfriendly operations before transitioning to new energy models,” Mattios said. It’s “also a golden opportunity for oil, gas and energy companies to invest in convertible plants and assets”, which can run on renewables in future, he said in an interview.
With oil prices up more than 20% in 2022 and the northern hemisphere hoarding supplies for the winter, there are differing views on the optimum investment strategy. Some market observers are calling for a return of the old world economy and investments in oil and gas infrastructure, while others such as the International Energy Agency believe the global tightness will quicken the transition to low-carbon energy sources.
Mattios is in the latter camp, arguing that ongoing disruptions in energy markets due to events including the Russia-Ukraine war have sped up the transition. “Fossil fuels are likely to stay expensive in the longer term,” thus making renewables more attractive, he said.
While some companies are ramping up production of oil and gas using existing infrastructure, Mattios noted there had been limited new infrastructure expansion. Activity on the exploration and production front had been lacking, which indicated the unwillingness of industry players to double down on dirty fuels.
“So it’s accurate to say the industry is still indeed on a path to go green and decarbonise,” Mattios said.
High energy prices will not stop shift away from dirty fuel
‘Fossil fuels are likely to stay expensive in the longer term,’ thus making renewables more attractive
