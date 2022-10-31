Europe’s firms seek short-term liquidity

Negotiations for a $3bn bailout from the IMF ‘are going well’
Firms grappling with high inflation and soaring operating costs are seeking fresh short-term liquidity lines in an echo of the worst days of the 2020 coronavirus pandemic.
European high-grade companies are taking out facilities maturing in two years or less, much shorter than the average five-year term of conventional loans. They have sealed €76bn of short-term financing this year — the second-highest on record after the €153bn extended in 2020, according to Bloomberg-compiled data.
The increase in emergency funding is a worrying sign as central banks fight to tame surging inflation. The European Central Bank last week doubled its key interest rate to the highest level in more than a decade, while the US Federal Reserve is expected to remain hawkish when it delivers its latest monetary policy decision on Thursday.
Deal flow is being driven by factors including rising commodity prices, margin calls, expectations of further volatility and pricing uncertainty, said Lucie Caresmel, head of EMEA corporate loan distribution with Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank. She said companies were also borrowing “to get their general corporate purposes core financing in order”.
Shorter-term financing proved popular during the onset of the pandemic, when global lockdowns shuttered most business activity. The loans allowed borrowers to shore up balance sheets amid much uncertainty about when economies would reopen.
As recently as last week investment-grade rated Dutch medical equipment maker Koninklijke Philips got a €1bn loan with a 12-month term “in light of recent developments and market volatility”. A spokesperson for the company said via email that the measures taken would “further strengthen our near-term liquidity position, as we expect a better cash flow from operating activities next year when we deliver on our strong equipment order book”.
Other firms that have sought short loans include Enel, Daimler Truck and Swiss energy firm Axpo Holding. Borrowings from companies within the energy and utilities sector make up two-thirds of the full-year tally, while earlier in the year commodity traders rushed to raise such funds after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent prices soaring.
Bond market volatility has also pushed some firms towards taking out short-term loans to cover looming debt maturities, given the widespread uncertainty that has swept global markets this year and at times shuttered the ability to bring a bond deal.
“It is important to underline the resilience of the syndicated loan market, which has remained open for borrowers, and which, so far, has not shown any signs of a liquidity shortage,” said Reinhard Haas, global head of syndicated finance at Commerzbank in an interview with Europe’s Loan Market Association.
Europe’s firms seek short-term liquidity
Companies are taking out facilities maturing in two years or less, much shorter than the average five-year term of conventional loans
