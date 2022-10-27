Amazon’s market value slips below $1-trillion on disappointing earnings report

The combined profits equate to about $14m an hour
Transformation will result in group becoming a more focused international wealth and asset manager
Plans to scale up online platform Marcus did not deliver the sort kind of valuation lift brash young firms were achieving
Amazon’s market value fell below $1-trillion (R18.1-trillion) after its disappointing earnings report and outlook sent investors running for the exit.
The stock fell as much as 12% after the e-commerce giant projected the slowest holiday-quarter growth in the company’s history, while sales at its important web services business missed estimates.
The stock had fallen as much as 21% in after-hours trading Thursday. Amazon is joining a long list of US companies to see their market values crumble in this year’s bear market.
“It (stock sell-off) looks like an overreaction to us after a difficult earnings week for the group,” Piper Sandler analyst Thomas Champion wrote in a note. While the macro environment remains challenging, especially in Europe, the company’s forecast “looks conservative.”
The ranks of companies with valuations in excess of $1-trillion have thinned this year with soaring US Treasury rates and the highest inflation in decades weighing particularly heavily on the stocks of technology companies. The Nasdaq 100 Index has fallen 32% from last year’s peak amid rising risks to economic growth from supply chain snarls and Covid-19 lockdowns in China to the war in Ukraine.
Electric-car maker Tesla , once worth more than $1.2-trillion, has seen its market value tumble to about $710bn. Facebook parent Meta Platforms’ market value plunged by more than 75% from its $1.08-trillion peak last year, forcing it out from the ranks of the world’s 20 largest companies. Even Apple, whose huge cash flows and fortress balance sheet have made it a favourite destination for risk averse investors, briefly lost its title as the most valuable company in the world to oil giant Saudi Aramco.
The Covid-19 pandemic had helped supercharge Amazon’s businesses and propelled its value to a $1.88-trillion peak about a year ago. With growth now slowing and an uncertain macroeconomic backdrop, its shares had fallen about 33% this year through Thursday’s close. Jeff Bezos, once the richest person in the world, was ranked No. 3 as of Thursday.
“Amazon could trade rangebound until there is evidence of the macro storm clearing and a sustainable improvement in profitability,” said Brent Thill, an analyst at Jefferies who has a buy rating on the stock and a price target of $135.
With Matt Turner.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comBloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Amazon’s market value slips below $1-trillion on disappointing earnings report
The stock fell as much as 12% after the e-commerce giant projected the slowest holiday-quarter growth in the company’s history
Amazon’s market value fell below $1-trillion (R18.1-trillion) after its disappointing earnings report and outlook sent investors running for the exit.
The stock fell as much as 12% after the e-commerce giant projected the slowest holiday-quarter growth in the company’s history, while sales at its important web services business missed estimates.
The stock had fallen as much as 21% in after-hours trading Thursday. Amazon is joining a long list of US companies to see their market values crumble in this year’s bear market.
“It (stock sell-off) looks like an overreaction to us after a difficult earnings week for the group,” Piper Sandler analyst Thomas Champion wrote in a note. While the macro environment remains challenging, especially in Europe, the company’s forecast “looks conservative.”
The ranks of companies with valuations in excess of $1-trillion have thinned this year with soaring US Treasury rates and the highest inflation in decades weighing particularly heavily on the stocks of technology companies. The Nasdaq 100 Index has fallen 32% from last year’s peak amid rising risks to economic growth from supply chain snarls and Covid-19 lockdowns in China to the war in Ukraine.
Electric-car maker Tesla , once worth more than $1.2-trillion, has seen its market value tumble to about $710bn. Facebook parent Meta Platforms’ market value plunged by more than 75% from its $1.08-trillion peak last year, forcing it out from the ranks of the world’s 20 largest companies. Even Apple, whose huge cash flows and fortress balance sheet have made it a favourite destination for risk averse investors, briefly lost its title as the most valuable company in the world to oil giant Saudi Aramco.
The Covid-19 pandemic had helped supercharge Amazon’s businesses and propelled its value to a $1.88-trillion peak about a year ago. With growth now slowing and an uncertain macroeconomic backdrop, its shares had fallen about 33% this year through Thursday’s close. Jeff Bezos, once the richest person in the world, was ranked No. 3 as of Thursday.
“Amazon could trade rangebound until there is evidence of the macro storm clearing and a sustainable improvement in profitability,” said Brent Thill, an analyst at Jefferies who has a buy rating on the stock and a price target of $135.
With Matt Turner.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg
Tech giants tighten their belts as investors get skittish
Apple weathers downturn but quarterly services sales disappoint
Amazon shares tumble on outlook warning
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Tech giants tighten their belts as investors get skittish
India still expects Musk’s Twitter to comply with its IT rules
‘Chief Twit’ Elon Musk vows free speech on Twitter but where does law fit in?
Apple weathers downturn but quarterly services sales disappoint
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.