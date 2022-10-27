SA to get $500m from Climate Investment Funds to close coal-fired plants

The funds will be used to close the power stations replace them with renewable energy plants and battery storage systems
SA and Indonesia will receive a combined $1bn from the Climate Investment Funds (CIF) to replace some of their coal-fired power plants with renewable energy facilities, part of global efforts to cut planet-warming emissions.
The allocation of $500m each to the coal-dependent countries will come in the form of “concessional,” or low cost, finance, the World Bank-affiliated fund said in a statement Thursday.
In SA, the money will be used to close coal-fired electricity stations and replace them with renewable energy plants and battery storage systems, it said.
In Indonesia, CIF will work with state power provider Perusahaan Listrik Negara and private companies to accelerate the closure of 2,000MW of coal-fired generation by five to 10 years and explore how that capacity can be replaced.
SA is the world’s 13th-biggest producer of greenhouse gases, with 45% of its annual 452-million tonnes of emissions coming from electricity generation. Indonesia is the 10th-biggest emitter.
Almost all of SA’s energy is produced from coal by Eskom.
“Over the next eight years, SA needs $60bn in investments to effect the transition” away from coal, Barbara Creecy, SA’s environment minister, said.
In SA alone, the closures funded by the deal will prevent the emission of 71-million tonnes of CO2 equivalent, the same as taking 14 million petrol-fuelled cars off the road for a year, the CIF said.
The money allocated there is part of a $2.6bn package being mobilised from public and private sources by the government to help pay for the clean energy transition, it added.
SA is also negotiating $8.5bn in climate finance as part of an agreement with the US, UK, Germany, France and the EU known as the Just Energy Transition Partnership.
