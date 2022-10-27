Losing value, Meta is fast becoming hi-tech’s first dinosaur

The funds will be used to close the power stations replace them with renewable energy plants and battery storage systems
The capital for clean-energy investment will come from the money saved on other fuels
Plans to scale up online platform Marcus did not deliver the sort kind of valuation lift brash young firms were achieving
Meta Platforms shareholders are paying dearly for its spending on the metaverse: the Facebook parent’s market value has collapsed a whopping $520bn in the past year, and now it is on the brink of getting booted from the ranks of the 20 largest US companies.
The punishment shows no signs of easing anytime soon. Meta’s stock is down as much as 23% in premarket trading after it spooked investors with ballooning costs to fund its version of virtual reality and a decline in revenue.
Meta was the sixth biggest US company by market capitalisation at the start of 2022, flirting with a $1-trillion market value. Fast forward 10 months and the stock is worth about $283bn, ranking it 20th, if it opens regular trading in line with its decline in the premarket. It will now be smaller than companies such as Chevron, Eli Lilly and Procter & Gamble.
Once a Wall Street darling, Meta is gradually losing favour with brokerages. At least three investment banks — Morgan Stanley, Cowen and KeyBanc Capital Markets — cut their rating on the stock after the company gave a disappointing quarterly revenue outlook.
“Meta remains too aggressive with its investments in long-term initiatives despite a sharp deceleration in expected revenue growth,” said Mandeep Singh, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. “The company’s opex and capex view for 2023 is surprising, given the lack of traction so far with its metaverse efforts.”
While Thursday’s premarket slump is a big move, it pales in comparison to its record-setting rout in February when it plunged 26% on woeful earnings results, and erased about $251bn in market value. That’s the biggest wipeout in market value for any US company ever.
The decline in the stock in 2022 has attracted value investors, who buy beaten-down stocks in anticipation of a turnaround. But there’s no sign of those bets paying off any time soon.
Meta announced its shift to investing in virtual reality a year ago, along with a name change of the company from Facebook to Meta Platforms. The company said on Wednesday it expects total expenses for this year to be $85bn to $87bn.
For 2023, that number will grow to an expected $96bn to $101bn. That’s the big negative, since investors were hoping Meta would aggressively cut costs, said Neil Campling, an analyst at Mirabaud Securities.
The company’s quarterly capital expenditure was more than all but 16 of the S&P 500 companies spent all of 2021, according to Bloomberg data.
Campling likened a buillish trade in Meta to IBM in 2005, saying “like IBM symbolises dinosaur tech 1.0 … so Meta faces the risk of being the next-generation fossil”.
Bloomberg. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Losing value, Meta is fast becoming hi-tech’s first dinosaur
Meta Platforms shareholders are paying dearly for its spending on the metaverse: the Facebook parent’s market value has collapsed a whopping $520bn in the past year, and now it is on the brink of getting booted from the ranks of the 20 largest US companies.
The punishment shows no signs of easing anytime soon. Meta’s stock is down as much as 23% in premarket trading after it spooked investors with ballooning costs to fund its version of virtual reality and a decline in revenue.
Meta was the sixth biggest US company by market capitalisation at the start of 2022, flirting with a $1-trillion market value. Fast forward 10 months and the stock is worth about $283bn, ranking it 20th, if it opens regular trading in line with its decline in the premarket. It will now be smaller than companies such as Chevron, Eli Lilly and Procter & Gamble.
Once a Wall Street darling, Meta is gradually losing favour with brokerages. At least three investment banks — Morgan Stanley, Cowen and KeyBanc Capital Markets — cut their rating on the stock after the company gave a disappointing quarterly revenue outlook.
“Meta remains too aggressive with its investments in long-term initiatives despite a sharp deceleration in expected revenue growth,” said Mandeep Singh, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. “The company’s opex and capex view for 2023 is surprising, given the lack of traction so far with its metaverse efforts.”
While Thursday’s premarket slump is a big move, it pales in comparison to its record-setting rout in February when it plunged 26% on woeful earnings results, and erased about $251bn in market value. That’s the biggest wipeout in market value for any US company ever.
The decline in the stock in 2022 has attracted value investors, who buy beaten-down stocks in anticipation of a turnaround. But there’s no sign of those bets paying off any time soon.
Meta announced its shift to investing in virtual reality a year ago, along with a name change of the company from Facebook to Meta Platforms. The company said on Wednesday it expects total expenses for this year to be $85bn to $87bn.
For 2023, that number will grow to an expected $96bn to $101bn. That’s the big negative, since investors were hoping Meta would aggressively cut costs, said Neil Campling, an analyst at Mirabaud Securities.
The company’s quarterly capital expenditure was more than all but 16 of the S&P 500 companies spent all of 2021, according to Bloomberg data.
Campling likened a buillish trade in Meta to IBM in 2005, saying “like IBM symbolises dinosaur tech 1.0 … so Meta faces the risk of being the next-generation fossil”.
Bloomberg. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.