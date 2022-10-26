Hard-drive maker Seagate to cut up to 3,000 jobs

The company also says it has been accused by US authorities of violating export rules
Seagate Technology, the biggest maker of computer hard drives, said on Thursday it’s cutting about 3,000 jobs in a restructuring plan aimed at reducing costs amid slowing demand and said big buyers of technology are cutting orders on concerns the economy is worsening.
“Global economic uncertainties and broad-based customer inventory corrections worsened in the latter stages of the September quarter, and these dynamics are reflected in both near-term industry demand and Seagate’s financial performance,” CEO Dave Mosley said in a statement.
“We have taken quick and decisive actions to respond to current market conditions and enhance long-term profitability, including adjusting our production output and annual capital expenditure plans.”
Separately, Seagate said it has been accused by the US commerce department of violating US export rules by selling hard drives to a sanctioned entity. Reuters reported that the entity was Huawei Technologies. The company denied it violated the rules.
The US company’s push back may prove a test of tightening restrictions against the provision of technology to China by the Biden administration, which has cited national security concerns in actions its taken against companies such as Huawei. Most of the actions to date have focused on semiconductor technology.
“Seagate’s position that it did not engage in prohibited conduct as alleged by the Bureau of Industry and Security, because, among other reasons, Seagate’s HDDs are not subject to the Export Administration Regulations,” the company said in a regulatory filing.
The company also released fiscal first-quarter financial results that missed analysts’ expectations. Sales in the period ended September 30 were $2.04bn, missing analysts’ average estimate for $2.12bn, the Fremont, California-based company said in the statement early Wednesday. That compares with an average analyst estimate of $2.2bn.
Adjusted earnings per share were 48c, far below estimates for 75c. The shares fell more than 9% in early trading in New York and have lost almost half their value this year.
Like many of its peers in the computer component industry, Seagate has already warned investors that demand is drying up after several quarter of rapid growth. Companies and government departments are slowing their investment in computer networks, causing a build-up in unused parts. Covid-19 lockdowns alongside economic weakness in China weighed on demand, while inflation dampened spending, the company said in a presentation.
Seagate’s announcement is the latest from a tech company to focus on staffing expenses to cope with an economic slowdown and a squeeze on spending from high inflation.
Intel is planning thousands of job cuts, while Meta Platforms plans to reorganise teams and reduce headcount for the first time ever. Amazon.com has frozen corporate hiring in its retail business, and Alphabet’s Google is making job cuts to Area 120, its in-house incubator for new projects.
Mosley said Seagate’s job cuts, which amount to about 7.5% of total employees, would lead to annualised savings of about $110m once they were fully realised, in the fiscal third quarter of 2023.
Hard-drive maker Seagate to cut up to 3,000 jobs
The company says big buyers of technology are cutting orders on weaker economic outlook
