×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Hello Siri 3.0

Get ready to relearn how to use the internet

27 October 2022 - 05:05 Tyler Cowen
Personal assistant: In the future a personalised AI aggregator will answer most of your questions. PICTURE. Getty Images/Rob Pinney
Personal assistant: In the future a personalised AI aggregator will answer most of your questions. PICTURE. Getty Images/Rob Pinney

This year has brought a lot of innovation in artificial intelligence (AI), which I have tried to keep up with, but too many people still do not appreciate the import of what is to come.

I commonly hear comments such as “those are cool images, graphic designers will work with that”, or “GPT-3 is cool, it will be easier to cheat on term papers”. And then they end by saying: “But it won’t change my life.”

This view is likely to be proven wrong — and soon, as AI is about to revolutionise our entire information architecture. You will have to learn how to use the internet all over again.

The core architecture of the consumer internet hasn’t changed much over the past 10 years. Facebook, Google and Twitter remain recognisable versions of their earlier selves. The browser retains its central role. Video has risen in importance, but that hardly represents a major shift in how things work.

Change is coming. Consider Twitter, which I use each morning to gather information about the world. Less than two years from now, maybe I will speak into my computer, outline my topics of interest, and somebody’s version of AI will spit back to me a kind of Twitter remix, in a readable format and tailored to my needs.

AI also will be not only responsive but active. Maybe it will tell me “today you really do need to read about Russia and changes in the UK government”. Or I might say “more serendipity today, please” and that wish would be granted.

Very often you won’t use Google, you will just ask your question to the AI

I also could ask “what are my friends up to?” and I would receive a useful digest of web and social media services. Or I could ask the AI for content in a variety of foreign languages, all impeccably translated.

Very often you won’t use Google, you will just ask your question to the AI and receive an answer, in audio form for your commute if you like. If your friends were especially interested in some video clips or passages from news stories, those might be more likely to be sent to you.

In short, many of the current core internet services will be intermediated by AI. This will create a fundamentally new kind of user experience.

It is unlikely that the underlying services will vanish. People will still Google things, and people will still read and write on their Facebook pages. But more will move directly to the AI aggregator. This dynamic is already happening: When was the last time you asked Google for directions? They exist online, of course, but if you’re like me, you just use Google maps and GPS directly. You have in effect moved to the information aggregator.

Or consider blogs, which arguably peaked between 2001 and 2012. Then Twitter and Facebook became aggregators of blog content. Blogs are still numerous, but many people get access to them directly through aggregators. Now that process is going to take another step — because the current aggregators will themselves be aggregated and organised, by super-smart forms of machine intelligence.

The world of ideas will be turned upside down. Many public intellectuals excel at promoting themselves on Twitter and other social media, and those opportunities may diminish. There will be a new skill — promoting oneself to the AI — of a still unknown nature.

It remains to be seen how the AI will choose and credit underlying content, and which kinds of packages users will prefer (with or without author photos?). To the extent users just want an answer, yet additional intermediaries will be displaced. Why should a think-tank bother to produce a policy report if it will be added to what are essentially briefing notes with no explicit sourcing? Overall, those who are happy to produce content with little credit, such as Wikipedia editors, may gain influence.

What about competition within AI itself? A dominant AI is more likely to cite underlying sources, to ensure that content generation continues and to preserve a healthy information ecosystem for it to harvest. In a more competitive AI sector, by contrast, there is a danger of cannibalising content but not refreshing it with due credit, as a free-rider problem could kick in.

Another question is who will reap the benefits from these innovations — the new AI companies, the old tech companies, or internet users? It is too soon to know, but some analysts are bullish about the new AI companies.

Of course all this is just one man’s opinion. If you disagree, in a few years you will be able to ask the new AI engines what they think.

Bloomberg. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

Your inner impostor might be your greatest ally in excelling

If you think you’re not qualified, it’s a sign you are setting your sights high and reaching for a new level of achievement
Opinion
1 month ago

TYLER COWEN: Crypto breaks the rules. That’s the point.

With cryptocurrencies, as with many other innovations, regulatory arbitrage is a feature, not a bug.
Opinion
3 months ago

Time warps when you are doomscrolling

First Covid and now the war in Ukraine have changed our perception of time
Opinion
7 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Europe turns to natural gas as price plunges
News
2.
Pay rises in the East and falls in the West
News
3.
Get ready to relearn how to use the internet
News
4.
China’s richest hit in pocket after Communist ...
News
5.
Microsoft tumbles on warning of cloud-computing ...
News

Related Articles

Robotic process automation must be used for its intended purpose

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Digital Rockstar tops the charts

Opinion / Columnists

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Tech set to transform world healthcare systems

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.