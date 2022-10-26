What to expect from the medium-term budget

Shares slide as much as 8% after the tech giant says revenue growth at one of its main growth engines — Azure — will drop
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana is set to take up a key question investors are asking about the nation’s crisis-ridden power utility when he presents his second medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS), as the government devises a plan to deal with the company’s R413bn debt.
An expected announcement on Wednesday may shed light on a long-awaited transfer of a portion of Eskom’s liabilities to the National Treasury, part of an effort to ensure the struggling utility becomes sustainable. Most economists polled by Bloomberg forecast the government will absorb half the burden.
The decision will shape the revised fiscal framework for the next three years that Godongwana will unveil in parliament at 2pm. At stake is the ability to stabilise debt as spending demands grow at a time when sluggish economic growth and mounting price pressures pose a threat to stability.
“While the transfer of debt from Eskom to the sovereign would result in a further deterioration in fiscal metrics, it could well be the only choice available to shore up the power utility’s finances and the country’s economic prospects,” PwC said in a research note.
Gina Schoeman, an economist at Citibank SA and Andrea Masia, a senior economist at RMB Morgan Stanley, project the transfer will happen in the fiscal year through March 2024. Goldman Sachs economists expect the operation will have “a neutral effect on total public and publicly guaranteed debt”.
Debt pressure
Better-than-expected tax collection — and a boost in nominal GDP as a result of an uptick in inflation — may lead to a reduction in fiscal-deficit and debt projections as a percentage of economic output. Yet these gains may prove short-lived without measures to improve lacklustre economic growth and place distressed state‐owned companies on a sound footing.
SA’s debt levels are projected to undershoot the Treasury’s February estimates in the fiscal year through March 2023, according to a median estimate of 11 economists. But risks still abound for the improving outlook and the Treasury’s forecast that the ratio of gross debt to GDP will peak at 75.1% in 2024/2025. Complicating the picture is the higher-than-budgeted pay demands by public servants, as well as calls for an extension of social relief of distress grants.
The country is also facing demands for additional funding from state‐owned companies and possible climate-financing loans to transition away from coal.
Budget deficit
With revenue on course to exceed estimates thanks to booming commodity prices, strong personal income tax collections and higher nominal GDP, the consolidated budget deficit should narrow faster than previously expected. The median estimate of 12 economists is for a shortfall of 5.1% of GDP in the fiscal year through March 2023, compared with the Treasury’s February view of a gap of 6%.
The outcome may have been even better had it not been for havoc around Transnet, where strikes at its ports, cable theft and suspected sabotage of its rail network have prompted mining companies to stockpile supplies.
The mining industry could have generated another R100bn in revenue, an amount that would have produced an extra R27bn in taxes, “were it not for capacity constraints on Transnet rail and ports,” Business Leadership SA CEO Busi Mavuso.
Pay politics
Civil servants’ salaries, which account for almost a third of budget expenditure, also continue to cloud the fiscal outlook. Failure to clinch a new three-year pay deal with unions that represent about 1.3-million workers could add to spending pressures.
A revised 3% pay raise, from an initial 1.5% — combined with the continuation of a non-pensionable cash allowance of 1,000 rand a month — was rejected by the majority of unions.
The final settlement may come in at about 10%, pushing the government wage bill towards R695bn rand or 10% of GDP and making it the second-largest item in the budget, Michael Kafe, an analyst at Barclays Bank, said in a research note.
Lacklustre growth
The Treasury is forecast to cut its February real GDP growth estimates for 2022 and 2023, in part a reflection of a global slowdown, high inflation and rampant unemployment. Also weighing on activity are tightening financial conditions and domestic factors from strikes and poor infrastructure to nationwide rotational power cuts.
“With global and domestic slowdown risks increasing in the near term, and elevated debt ratios leaving less room for complacency, SA will face tough policy trade-offs as it formulates its medium-term fiscal plans,” Razia Khan, who heads research for Africa and the Middle East at Standard Chartered Bank in London, said in a report.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
