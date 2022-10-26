×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Sydney’s ‘pokies’ a source of much laundering of dirty money

About 75% of the world’s gambling machines outside casinos are in Australia

26 October 2022 - 10:07 Angus Whitley
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Billions of dollars of criminal proceeds are being laundered through slot machines in pubs and clubs in Australia’s biggest state, according to an official inquiry that recommended tighter controls on the gaming industry.

The more-than 86,000 electronic gaming machines, through which A$95bn ($61bn) flowed in the last financial year, are one of the last havens for criminals to funnel dirty cash, the New South Wales Crime Commission said on Wednesday. A lack of data means it’s impossible to know the scale of the activity, though it amounts to “many billions of dollars every year”, it said. 

Most of the dirty money comes from drug dealing, according to the commission. Its recommendations include a mandatory cashless gaming system to combat money laundering through pokies, as the machines are known in Australia.

The findings add more pressure on Australia’s gambling industry following crackdowns on casino operators Crown Resorts and Star Entertainment Group for failings including poor money-laundering controls. A wide-ranging crackdown on pokies, if extended across other states, would affect the finances of thousands of clubs and pubs in communities across the country. 

Australians rack up some of the world’s biggest gambling losses per-capita. About 75% of the world’s gambling machines outside casinos are in Australia, according to the Sydney Morning Herald. 

The commission found that using pokies to clean, and then recoup, large volumes of dirty money is high-risk and inefficient. While the practice occurs, it’s not widespread, the commission said.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Sanctioned Russian mogul’s superyacht allowed to ...
News
2.
Adidas to take a $250m hit to end deal with Ye
News
3.
China’s richest hit in pocket after Communist ...
News
4.
Microsoft reports slowest quarterly revenue ...
News
5.
Adidas to ditch Kanye West partnership soon, ...
News

Related Articles

Regulator appoints manager to run Star’s Sydney casino

World

National Australia Bank under investigation

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.