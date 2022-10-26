Sydney’s ‘pokies’ a source of much laundering of dirty money

About 75% of the world’s gambling machines outside casinos are in Australia
Berlusconi created the survival blueprint for the modern populist, but also is a cautionary tale for how quickly promises of change can turn rancid
Plans to scale up online platform Marcus did not deliver the sort kind of valuation lift brash young firms were achieving
Billions of dollars of criminal proceeds are being laundered through slot machines in pubs and clubs in Australia’s biggest state, according to an official inquiry that recommended tighter controls on the gaming industry.
The more-than 86,000 electronic gaming machines, through which A$95bn ($61bn) flowed in the last financial year, are one of the last havens for criminals to funnel dirty cash, the New South Wales Crime Commission said on Wednesday. A lack of data means it’s impossible to know the scale of the activity, though it amounts to “many billions of dollars every year”, it said.
Most of the dirty money comes from drug dealing, according to the commission. Its recommendations include a mandatory cashless gaming system to combat money laundering through pokies, as the machines are known in Australia.
The findings add more pressure on Australia’s gambling industry following crackdowns on casino operators Crown Resorts and Star Entertainment Group for failings including poor money-laundering controls. A wide-ranging crackdown on pokies, if extended across other states, would affect the finances of thousands of clubs and pubs in communities across the country.
Australians rack up some of the world’s biggest gambling losses per-capita. About 75% of the world’s gambling machines outside casinos are in Australia, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.
The commission found that using pokies to clean, and then recoup, large volumes of dirty money is high-risk and inefficient. While the practice occurs, it’s not widespread, the commission said.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comBloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Sydney’s ‘pokies’ a source of much laundering of dirty money
About 75% of the world’s gambling machines outside casinos are in Australia
Billions of dollars of criminal proceeds are being laundered through slot machines in pubs and clubs in Australia’s biggest state, according to an official inquiry that recommended tighter controls on the gaming industry.
The more-than 86,000 electronic gaming machines, through which A$95bn ($61bn) flowed in the last financial year, are one of the last havens for criminals to funnel dirty cash, the New South Wales Crime Commission said on Wednesday. A lack of data means it’s impossible to know the scale of the activity, though it amounts to “many billions of dollars every year”, it said.
Most of the dirty money comes from drug dealing, according to the commission. Its recommendations include a mandatory cashless gaming system to combat money laundering through pokies, as the machines are known in Australia.
The findings add more pressure on Australia’s gambling industry following crackdowns on casino operators Crown Resorts and Star Entertainment Group for failings including poor money-laundering controls. A wide-ranging crackdown on pokies, if extended across other states, would affect the finances of thousands of clubs and pubs in communities across the country.
Australians rack up some of the world’s biggest gambling losses per-capita. About 75% of the world’s gambling machines outside casinos are in Australia, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.
The commission found that using pokies to clean, and then recoup, large volumes of dirty money is high-risk and inefficient. While the practice occurs, it’s not widespread, the commission said.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Regulator appoints manager to run Star’s Sydney casino
National Australia Bank under investigation
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.