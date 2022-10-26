×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Pay rises in the East and falls in the West

Europe is expected to be hit worst with inflation-adjusted salaries expected to be driven down an average of 1.5%

26 October 2022 - 14:44 Alex Millson
An office building in London, UK on Tuesday, October 25 2022. Picture: BLOOMBERG/JOSE SARMENTO
An office building in London, UK on Tuesday, October 25 2022. Picture: BLOOMBERG/JOSE SARMENTO

Soaring inflation is set to make a big dent in salary increases for the second year running in 2023, according to a survey in which only 37% of countries expect to report real-term pay hikes.

The worst-hit region is likely to be Europe, where real salaries — nominal wage growth minus the rate of inflation — are expected to be driven down an average of 1.5%, according to workforce consultancy ECA International.

In 2022, UK employees took their biggest hit since the survey kicked off in 2000. Despite a 3.5% average nominal pay increase, salaries in real terms fell 5.6%, due to 9.1% average inflation. They are set to tumble another 4% in 2023.

In the US a real-terms drop of 4.5% in 2022 is expected to be reversed by falling inflation in 2023, translating into a 1% real-terms salary hike.

Asian nations make up eight of the top 10 countries forecast to see real salaries rise, led by India, up 4.6%, Vietnam rising 4.0% and China up 3.8%.

Brazil’s 3.4% increase and Saudi Arabia’s 2.3% bump round out the top five.

ECA International’s regional director for Asia, Lee Quane, said: “Our survey indicates another tough year for workers globally in 2023. Only around a third of the countries surveyed are forecast to see real-terms salary increases, though this is better than the 22% that experienced increases this year.” Average salaries fell 3.8% in 2022, according to ECA.

ECA’s Salary Trends Survey is based on information collected from over 360 multinational companies in 68 countries and cities. These are the top 10 countries and their predicted real-terms salary increases in 2023:

  1. India (4.6%) 
  2. Vietnam  (4.0%)
  3. China (3.8%)
  4. Brazil (3.4%)
  5. Saudi Arabia (2.3%)
  6. Malaysia (2.2%)
  7. Cambodia (2.2%)
  8. Thailand (2.2%)
  9. Oman (2.0%)
  10. Russia (1.9%)

And the bottom five, with their expected decreases:

  1. Pakistan (-9.9%)
  2. Ghana (-11.9%)
  3. Turkey (-14.4%)
  4. Sri Lanka (-20.5%)
  5. Argentina (-26.1%)

Bloomberg. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
China’s richest hit in pocket after Communist ...
News
2.
Adidas to take a $250m hit to end deal with Ye
News
3.
Sanctioned Russian mogul’s superyacht allowed to ...
News
4.
Adidas to ditch Kanye West partnership soon, ...
News
5.
Microsoft reports slowest quarterly revenue ...
News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.