Macron and Scholz in talks over energy, economy and defence

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron met in Paris on Wednesday to try iron out wide-ranging tensions from energy and economic issues to the future of European defence.
A Macron aide said the two leaders were set to discuss defence, macroeconomic issues and energy over a working lunch at the presidential palace. They had no plans for a news conference after their encounter.
Europe’s two biggest economies have traditionally been the driving force behind key decisions in the EU including a huge plan to raise billions of euro in joint debt to weather the Covid-19 pandemic. But the Franco-German engine appears to have jammed up, potentially delaying decision-making just as the EU grapples with acute challenges from Russia’s war in Ukraine to soaring energy prices.
In Paris, Scholz was seeking to develop a joint French and European strategy to counter the impact of the US Inflation Reduction Act, officials said. German economics minister Robert Habeck has said the act risks triggering transatlantic trade tensions given large subsidies to attract companies investing in the US renewables sector.
Scholz is also seeking to discuss with France a European solution to the energy crisis. With half of France’s nuclear power plants down, Germany is forced to export electricity across the border from renewable sources while the country is scrambling to secure new supplies.
Money is part of the problem. When Berlin unveiled a plan to spend €200bn to help households and business pay their gas bills last month, European partners including France complained that the scheme could divide the region further.
Paris and Berlin cancelled a joint meeting of government ministers that had been scheduled for Wednesday, to replace it with the Scholz visit and the lunch at the Elysee Palace.
Defence system
The decision came after Berlin agreed to build a missile defence shield dubbed the “European Sky Shield Initiative” with other members of the Nato military alliance, that could include German, US and Israeli-made equipment.
The project is a blow for France, which has been developing a ground-to-air defence system with Italy known as Mamba.
On the sidelines of a meeting of EU leaders last week, Macron said the joint ministerial gathering had been cancelled because German ministers were unavailable, though he insisted on the significant amount of work ahead for the two partners.
The next meeting, which is mostly symbolic, is planned in January for the 60th anniversary of the Elysee treaty, a treaty of friendship signed between leaders Charles de Gaulle and Konrad Adenauer to end years of Franco-German enmity, and that called for regular meetings between the two.
The missile shield is not the only thorn in the relationship, especially in the defence sector. Like his predecessors, Macron argues that Europe should rely on its own defence systems to be independent of the US.
In Paris, officials have privately warned that Donald Trump, or a figure with similar doubts on the need for a strong transatlantic relationship, could come back to power. They emphasise the need for stronger EU autonomy in defence.
But France, which has Europe’s biggest and strongest defence industry with giants such as Dassault Aviation and Thales, is often suspected of pushing its own economic interests when it promotes “strategic sovereignty”.
Officials in Paris have privately complained that Germany is working with the US’s SpaceX to launch satellites rather than relying on the European launcher, Ariane, and that it bought F-25 fighter jets from Lockheed Martin.
Progress is also slow on the Future Combat Air System. The Franco-German-Spanish project includes a jet fighter meant to replace France’s Rafale and Germany’s Typhoons jets in 2040.
As Berlin readies new legislation on weapons exports, a group of two dozen anonymous French defence experts, dubbed Vauban, published a column in newspaper La Tribune on Monday to complain about Germany’s “hypocrisy” and “selfishness”. Germany has failed to co-ordinate with partners including France when banning certain exports while sending weapons to “authoritarian regimes”, they wrote.
