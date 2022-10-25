Study accuses Deutsche Bank unit of having a climate-busting portfolio

The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index of 65 Chinese stocks rose as much as 5.8% in New York, the biggest intraday gain in three weeks
Berlusconi created the survival blueprint for the modern populist, but also is a cautionary tale for how quickly promises of change can turn rancid
Plans to scale up online platform Marcus did not deliver the sort kind of valuation lift brash young firms were achieving
Deutsche Bank’s fund unit, DWS, has been singled out in a Greenpeace-commissioned study for its support of fossil fuels, with its portfolio estimated to align with temperature rises well above the critical threshold of 1.5°C.
DWS’s investments in new fossil fuel projects correspond to warming of 2.6°C by 2050, according to estimates compiled for Greenpeace by climate researcher Right Based on Science. The study follows an analysis published by Greenpeace last week, showing that DWS has invested €7.8bn in companies that plan to increase extraction of coal, gas and oil. That’s more than three times as much as any of its domestic competitors, Greenpeace said on Tuesday.
In a written comment to Bloomberg, a spokesperson for DWS said: “We cannot comprehend the data and conclusions collected by Greenpeace.”
Temperature scores “are not uncontroversial” given their methodological issues, and the data produced in the Greenpeace study “reflect the status quo”.
Scientists estimate that the world is on track to warm by 2.7°C, based on current policies. DWS has announced plans to lower the carbon emissions of its portfolios, and is putting pressure on the companies it holds to decabarbonise their businesses rather than divesting, the spokesperson said.
DWS, which is being investigated in Germany and the US for allegedly misstating the scope of investments with environmental, social and governance goals, this month revamped the oversight of its environmental, social and governance (ESG) business in an effort to counter criticism. But the asset manager continues to be targeted by activists, and Greenpeace on Tuesday staged a small protest outside DWS’s headquarters in Frankfurt.
The Greenpeace campaign comes a day after DWS was sued by a German consumer group alleging it used “boastful advertising” to exaggerate the green credentials of one of its funds. And earlier this year, DWS was the subject of a police raid tied to the greenwashing probes. In June, Asoka Woehrmann stepped down as CEO, and was replaced by veteran Deutsche Bank executive Stefan Hoops.
DWS has consistently rejected the allegations of greenwashing, and said this month that its goal remains to “be one of the flag-bearers for ESG in Europe”.
“DWS must make swift corrections to align its portfolio with its climate pledges,” Greenpeace finance expert Mauricio Vargas said in Tuesday’s release. “Its role as influential shareholder means it must push climate-damaging companies towards more climate protection and ultimately exclude recalcitrant climate sinners.”
The DWS spokesperson said the firm does “not believe immediate disinvestment in CO2-intensive companies is always appropriate”.
“Rather, as a responsible investor, we consider it important to also accompany CO2-intensive companies in their exit from activities,” the person said. “We document our demands and the reaction of the companies to them and intensify our dialogue in escalation steps or disinvest if our efforts do not generate positive outcomes.”
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Study accuses Deutsche Bank unit of having a climate-busting portfolio
Greenpeace says DWS’s investments in new fossil fuel projects correspond to warming of 2.6°C
Deutsche Bank’s fund unit, DWS, has been singled out in a Greenpeace-commissioned study for its support of fossil fuels, with its portfolio estimated to align with temperature rises well above the critical threshold of 1.5°C.
DWS’s investments in new fossil fuel projects correspond to warming of 2.6°C by 2050, according to estimates compiled for Greenpeace by climate researcher Right Based on Science. The study follows an analysis published by Greenpeace last week, showing that DWS has invested €7.8bn in companies that plan to increase extraction of coal, gas and oil. That’s more than three times as much as any of its domestic competitors, Greenpeace said on Tuesday.
In a written comment to Bloomberg, a spokesperson for DWS said: “We cannot comprehend the data and conclusions collected by Greenpeace.”
Temperature scores “are not uncontroversial” given their methodological issues, and the data produced in the Greenpeace study “reflect the status quo”.
Scientists estimate that the world is on track to warm by 2.7°C, based on current policies. DWS has announced plans to lower the carbon emissions of its portfolios, and is putting pressure on the companies it holds to decabarbonise their businesses rather than divesting, the spokesperson said.
DWS, which is being investigated in Germany and the US for allegedly misstating the scope of investments with environmental, social and governance goals, this month revamped the oversight of its environmental, social and governance (ESG) business in an effort to counter criticism. But the asset manager continues to be targeted by activists, and Greenpeace on Tuesday staged a small protest outside DWS’s headquarters in Frankfurt.
The Greenpeace campaign comes a day after DWS was sued by a German consumer group alleging it used “boastful advertising” to exaggerate the green credentials of one of its funds. And earlier this year, DWS was the subject of a police raid tied to the greenwashing probes. In June, Asoka Woehrmann stepped down as CEO, and was replaced by veteran Deutsche Bank executive Stefan Hoops.
DWS has consistently rejected the allegations of greenwashing, and said this month that its goal remains to “be one of the flag-bearers for ESG in Europe”.
“DWS must make swift corrections to align its portfolio with its climate pledges,” Greenpeace finance expert Mauricio Vargas said in Tuesday’s release. “Its role as influential shareholder means it must push climate-damaging companies towards more climate protection and ultimately exclude recalcitrant climate sinners.”
The DWS spokesperson said the firm does “not believe immediate disinvestment in CO2-intensive companies is always appropriate”.
“Rather, as a responsible investor, we consider it important to also accompany CO2-intensive companies in their exit from activities,” the person said. “We document our demands and the reaction of the companies to them and intensify our dialogue in escalation steps or disinvest if our efforts do not generate positive outcomes.”
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.