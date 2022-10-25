Strong demand from airlines gives General Electric a lift

The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index of 65 Chinese stocks rose as much as 5.8% in New York, the biggest intraday gain in three weeks
General Electric (GE) reported a better-than-expected cash performance in the third quarter amid strength in its jet engine business, helping the manufacturer counter a deterioration in its wind operations and persistent supply chain challenges.
GE Aerospace sales jumped 24% while profit soared 52% in the period, reflecting demand for maintenance and services by airlines needing to keep their aeroplanes in the air during the busy summer travel season. Deliveries of Leap engines for Boeing and Airbus narrow-body jets improved more than 50% from the second quarter.
The performance was “fuelled by the improving commercial backdrop and our progress managing operations and the supply chain environment”, CEO Larry Culp said on Tuesday in a statement.
The strength in aerospace contrasted with a sharp downturn in the renewable energy unit, underscoring the broad challenges facing Culp as he tries to revive the once mighty conglomerate. He’s now preparing to break GE into three separate companies: medical, aerospace and power equipment, starting with the planned spinoff of GE HealthCare in January.
GE reported adjusted earnings per share of 35c in the past quarter, compared with an average of 47c expected by analysts. Free cash flow — a closely watched measure of underlying earnings power — was $1.2bn, far surpassing the $319m expected by analysts.
“Overall, a mixed quarter,” John Walsh, a Credit Suisse analyst, said in a note.
GE Renewable Energy saw operating losses balloon to $934m in the third quarter as orders plummeted 43% and sales fell 15%. Though never a cash cow, the company’s wind turbine unit has deteriorated over the past year alongside soaring inflation, supply chain snags and policy shifts in the US that have stunted near-term demand.
The company said it would restructure its power-related businesses, focused on the renewable energy unit. The plan, which will generate an expense of about $600m, should deliver about $500m in annual savings, it said.
GE cut its full-year profit target as it grapples with the renewables weakness. Adjusted earnings per share will be between $2.40 and $2.80, GE said, after previously guiding to the low end of a range of $2.80 to $3.50. Analysts had estimated $2.67 on average.
The company also said it now expects its adjusted organic profit margin this year to expand as little as 125 basis points. GE now forecasts free cash flow of about $4.5bn.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Strong demand from airlines gives General Electric a lift
But operating losses balloon at GE’s renewables business, which supplies wind turbines
