The government said on Tuesday it has “no reason” to apply sanctions brought against Russian tycoon Alexey Mordashov and that his $500m superyacht is free to dock at its ports.
Mordashov is the biggest shareholder in steelmaker Severstal and was sanctioned by the EU, the UK and US after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The mogul’s 142m Nord passed north of Banda Aceh, Indonesia, on Tuesday and is expected to arrive in Cape Town on November 9, ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg shows.
On Monday, Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis called for the vessel to be denied entry. But the government, which in March abstained from a UN vote condemning the invasion, rejected the plea.
“SA has no legal obligation to abide by sanctions imposed by the US and EU,” Vincent Magwenya, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesman, told reporters on Tuesday in Pretoria. “We have no reason to prevent their entry into SA.”
Mordashov, Russia’s third-richest person, has been in Moscow since the Nord’s earlier arrival in Hong Kong, a spokesperson for the billionaire said last week. The spokesperson declined to comment on the vessel’s movements.
“SA’s obligations with respect to sanctions relate only to those that are specifically adopted by the UN,” Magwenya said. “Currently there are no UN-imposed sanctions on the particular individual.”
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Sanctioned Russian mogul’s superyacht allowed to dock in SA ports
