×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Sanctioned Russian mogul’s superyacht allowed to dock in SA ports

25 October 2022 - 17:48 Paul Burkhardt and Paul Vecchiatto
Russian tycoon Alexey Mordashov's yacht, Nord. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Russian tycoon Alexey Mordashov's yacht, Nord. Picture: BLOOMBERG

The government said on Tuesday it has “no reason” to apply sanctions brought against Russian tycoon Alexey Mordashov and that his $500m superyacht is free to dock at its ports.

Mordashov is the biggest shareholder in steelmaker Severstal and was sanctioned by the EU, the UK and US after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The mogul’s 142m Nord passed north of Banda Aceh, Indonesia, on Tuesday and is expected to arrive in Cape Town on November 9, ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg shows.

On Monday, Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis called for the vessel to be denied entry. But the government, which in March abstained from a UN vote condemning the invasion, rejected the plea.  

“SA has no legal obligation to abide by sanctions imposed by the US and EU,” Vincent Magwenya, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesman, told reporters on Tuesday in Pretoria. “We have no reason to prevent their entry into SA.”

Mordashov, Russia’s third-richest person, has been in Moscow since the Nord’s earlier arrival in Hong Kong, a spokesperson for the billionaire said last week. The spokesperson declined to comment on the vessel’s movements. 

“SA’s obligations with respect to sanctions relate only to those that are specifically adopted by the UN,” Magwenya said. “Currently there are no UN-imposed sanctions on the particular individual.”

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Adidas to ditch Kanye West partnership soon, ...
News
2.
The uphill battle Rishi Sunak faces
News
3.
UK’s Sunak calls for party unity in face of ...
News
4.
Adidas to take a $250m hit to end deal with Ye
News
5.
China’s richest hit in pocket after Communist ...
News

Related Articles

Cape Town mayor calls on Pandor to block entry of Russian superyacht

National

Sanctioned Russian oligarch Mordashov’s luxury yacht heads for Cape Town

National

Spain and France allow Russian owners to pay for upkeep of superyachts

World / Europe

Russian oligarch’s superyacht auctioned in Gibraltar

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.