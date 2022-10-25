Microsoft reports slowest quarterly revenue growth in five years

Shares of Google parent Alphabet fall more than 6% as revenue and earnings disappoint
Microsoft said on Tuesday quarterly sales rose a better-than-projected 11% on resilient demand for corporate cloud-computing services, but the impact of the surging US dollar throttled revenue growth to the slowest pace in five years.
Sales in the first quarter, which ended September 30, rose to $50.1bn, the software maker said in a statement. Net income was $17.6bn, or $2.35 a share. On average, analysts were looking for sales of $49.6bn and profit of $2.29, according to a Bloomberg survey.
Growth for Microsoft’s closely watched Azure cloud services came in at 35%, or 42% excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange — in line with predictions.
Demand has held up for Azure services, which run and store businesses’ software applications, and Web-based versions of Office productivity programs, even as customers pare some other corporate spending while the global economy teeters on the brink of a recession.
Still, Microsoft gets almost half of its revenue overseas. The US dollar soared to new highs against a basket of foreign currencies last month, meaning Microsoft’s international sales were worth less when brought back home.
As the global economy teeters on the brink of recession, the tech giant is also grappling with decelerating demand for products like PC operating systems.
“The tone has definitely changed,” said Dan Morgan, a senior portfolio manager at Synovus Trust. “We’ve started to get a big change-up in software spending surveys — there’s a consensus of ‘hey, you know, the economy is slowing down and we’re watching our expenses’.”
Microsoft shares slipped about 2.1% in extended trading following the report, after rising to $250.66 at the close in New York. While the stock jumped 51% in 2021, it has fallen 25% so far this year amid a rout in large technology stocks. During the recent quarter, the company’s shares declined 9.3%, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index dropped 5.3%.
