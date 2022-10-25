Halliburton set to expand as earnings double

The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index of 65 Chinese stocks rose as much as 5.8% in New York, the biggest intraday gain in three weeks
Berlusconi created the survival blueprint for the modern populist, but also is a cautionary tale for how quickly promises of change can turn rancid
Plans to scale up online platform Marcus did not deliver the sort kind of valuation lift brash young firms were achieving
Halliburton quarterly profit exceeded expectations in a tight market for oilfield supplies as the world’s biggest provider of fracking services gears up for increasing activity around the world.
The group reported adjusted profit of 60c per share for the September quarter. That was higher than the average estimate from analysts in a Bloomberg survey, and more than double the figure of a year earlier. The share price rose as much as 2.5% in premarket trade.
“Structural demand for more oil and gas supply will provide strong tailwinds for our business,” CEO Jeff Miller said in a statement announcing the results on Tuesday. “Looking forward, we see activity increasing around the world — from the smallest to the largest countries and producers.”
Hired hands of the shale patch are reaping the rewards of a tight market for workers and equipment as oil explorers expand production. Miller has already warned that energy companies that don’t already have frack equipment under lease will probably be out of luck until next year.
Halliburton boosted sales more than a third to $5.4bn, led by North America, which had its best revenue in three years.
“In North America, I see continued revenue growth — the inbounds for calendar slots are stronger than I have ever seen at this point in the year,” said Miller.
Larger rival SLB, which changed its name from Schlumberger on Monday, posted its best profit in seven years last week as a surge in service pricing and hike in activity spread beyond the US and Canada into international markets. Baker Hughes, the third-largest oilfield contractor, kicked off the sector’s earnings season on October 19 by exceeding expectations. Fourth-quarter per-share profit will jump 50% sequentially, Baker Hughes said.
In a reversal from just a few years ago, Halliburton now spends 80% of its frack-fleet manufacturing effort in Duncan, Oklahoma, on refurbishment and just 20% on new fabrication. It’s an example of how oilfield-service providers control growth in equipment supplies to bolster prices they can charge. Overall fracking costs are expected to climb 27% this year, says Kimberlite International Oilfield Research.
Halliburton announced last month it completed the sale of its Russian business to a group of former employees in that country. Baker Hughes is also working to complete the sale of its Russian oilfield-services business before the end of the year, while SLB has said its unique corporate structure enables it to go on working in Russia without contravening sanctions.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Halliburton set to expand as earnings double
Fracking services group expects to benefit from structural demand for higher oil and gas supply all over the world
Halliburton quarterly profit exceeded expectations in a tight market for oilfield supplies as the world’s biggest provider of fracking services gears up for increasing activity around the world.
The group reported adjusted profit of 60c per share for the September quarter. That was higher than the average estimate from analysts in a Bloomberg survey, and more than double the figure of a year earlier. The share price rose as much as 2.5% in premarket trade.
“Structural demand for more oil and gas supply will provide strong tailwinds for our business,” CEO Jeff Miller said in a statement announcing the results on Tuesday. “Looking forward, we see activity increasing around the world — from the smallest to the largest countries and producers.”
Hired hands of the shale patch are reaping the rewards of a tight market for workers and equipment as oil explorers expand production. Miller has already warned that energy companies that don’t already have frack equipment under lease will probably be out of luck until next year.
Halliburton boosted sales more than a third to $5.4bn, led by North America, which had its best revenue in three years.
“In North America, I see continued revenue growth — the inbounds for calendar slots are stronger than I have ever seen at this point in the year,” said Miller.
Larger rival SLB, which changed its name from Schlumberger on Monday, posted its best profit in seven years last week as a surge in service pricing and hike in activity spread beyond the US and Canada into international markets. Baker Hughes, the third-largest oilfield contractor, kicked off the sector’s earnings season on October 19 by exceeding expectations. Fourth-quarter per-share profit will jump 50% sequentially, Baker Hughes said.
In a reversal from just a few years ago, Halliburton now spends 80% of its frack-fleet manufacturing effort in Duncan, Oklahoma, on refurbishment and just 20% on new fabrication. It’s an example of how oilfield-service providers control growth in equipment supplies to bolster prices they can charge. Overall fracking costs are expected to climb 27% this year, says Kimberlite International Oilfield Research.
Halliburton announced last month it completed the sale of its Russian business to a group of former employees in that country. Baker Hughes is also working to complete the sale of its Russian oilfield-services business before the end of the year, while SLB has said its unique corporate structure enables it to go on working in Russia without contravening sanctions.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.