Cannabis firm Canopy Growth to enter US market through holding company

The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index of 65 Chinese stocks rose as much as 5.8% in New York, the biggest intraday gain in three weeks
Berlusconi created the survival blueprint for the modern populist, but also is a cautionary tale for how quickly promises of change can turn rancid
Plans to scale up online platform Marcus did not deliver the sort kind of valuation lift brash young firms were achieving
Canadian pot producer Canopy Growth is not waiting any longer to pull the trigger on acquiring three companies it had planned to buy after marijuana becomes federally legal in the US.
CEO David Klein said in an interview before an announcement that Canopy will create a new entity, Canopy USA, to buy the companies — Acreage Holdings, Jetty Extracts and Wana Brands — in which it has options to take control in the event of US legalisation.
The deal, subject to a shareholder vote, will make Canopy profitable and enable it to create a US “house of brands” that can move into new states and use each company’s intellectual property, even without the federal legal change that the deals depended on, he said.
“By triggering the total ownership of Acreage and bringing Jetty, Wana and Acreage under one umbrella, we get to more aggressively take control of our destiny in the US and get these businesses performing better than they are today,” Klein said.
The deal has special provisions that Canopy says will let it avoid falling foul of the federal prohibition of cannabis in the US. For starters, Canopy USA will have its own management, and the exchangeable shares create a protective layer between US operations and Canopy’s core Canadian business.
Canopy USA will have its own board of managers and Canopy won’t have voting rights. According to Klein, Canopy has had conversations with both TSX and Nasdaq and is working with the exchanges to ensure continued compliance with listing rules and regulations.
Canopy Growth’s share price rose as much as 10% in premarket trade in New York. The company had a market value of $1.1bn on Monday.
Corona and Modelo beermaker Constellation Brands, Canopy’s largest stakeholder and financial backer, can change its common stock investment to exchangeable shares. That would keep its 35.7% ownership stake unchanged while shielding Constellation from more direct involvement with the drug that is still federally prohibited, said Klein.
Klein said that moving Constellation’s stake to exchangeable shares will make the company “more comfortable and allow them to participate in the upside from what Canopy is doing”. The deal is structured to allow Constellation to convert its stake in Canopy Growth back to Class A common stock at any time, Klein said.
A Constellation spokesperson said conversion of Constellation’s common stock to exchangeable shares will enable it “to realise the potential upside of our investment in Canopy”.
The deal also gives Constellation a way to dodge the effect of falling stock values on its earnings. A Constellation spokesperson said that giving up its warrants eliminates the effect on its earnings and will “further reinforce our intent to not deploy additional investment in Canopy”.
Innovative Option
Canopy’s initial deal for Acreage in 2019 gave it an innovative call option on US legalisation, which has since been imitated by other companies, and by Canopy itself. A year ago, Canopy paid almost $300m in cash for the option to acquire Wana Brands upon legalisation. This year it paid $69m for a similar option to buy Jetty Extracts. The deal doesn’t include another US company that Canopy has a stake in, TerrAscend Corp.
The latest deal is notable because it offers Canopy a US toehold in a business that remains federally illegal. Constellation’s involvement is also noteworthy because larger consumer products companies have mostly kept their distance from marijuana companies based in the US.
Shareholders and analysts have asked whether Canopy might enter the US market on a federal legal shift that’s slightly less than full legalisation of the drug — such as a rescheduling, or the passing of SAFE Banking law that would give US marijuana companies more leeway to work with banks.
The company’s strategic shift comes as Canadian pot stocks are suffering — and Canopy is no exception. Constellation announced in its most recent quarterly report that it was taking a $1.1bn charge due to its Canopy stake. Marijuana stocks have fallen industry-wide due to the perception that legalisation is taking too long. Even US President Joe Biden’s announcement this month that a federal evaluation of the drug is underway has failed to reverse stock-market losses.
Canopy USA will be governed by a four-person board. Acreage, Jetty and Wana will continue to be led by their existing management teams. Klein said Canopy is considering the creation of a class of exchangeable shares available to all investors, not just Constellation. It would allow those concerned about regulatory ramifications to participate in the space, in an attempt to encourage more ownership by institutional investors.
Bloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Cannabis firm Canopy Growth to enter US market through holding company
Canadian producer to buy three American companies with options to take control pending legalisation of drug in the US
Canadian pot producer Canopy Growth is not waiting any longer to pull the trigger on acquiring three companies it had planned to buy after marijuana becomes federally legal in the US.
CEO David Klein said in an interview before an announcement that Canopy will create a new entity, Canopy USA, to buy the companies — Acreage Holdings, Jetty Extracts and Wana Brands — in which it has options to take control in the event of US legalisation.
The deal, subject to a shareholder vote, will make Canopy profitable and enable it to create a US “house of brands” that can move into new states and use each company’s intellectual property, even without the federal legal change that the deals depended on, he said.
“By triggering the total ownership of Acreage and bringing Jetty, Wana and Acreage under one umbrella, we get to more aggressively take control of our destiny in the US and get these businesses performing better than they are today,” Klein said.
The deal has special provisions that Canopy says will let it avoid falling foul of the federal prohibition of cannabis in the US. For starters, Canopy USA will have its own management, and the exchangeable shares create a protective layer between US operations and Canopy’s core Canadian business.
Canopy USA will have its own board of managers and Canopy won’t have voting rights. According to Klein, Canopy has had conversations with both TSX and Nasdaq and is working with the exchanges to ensure continued compliance with listing rules and regulations.
Canopy Growth’s share price rose as much as 10% in premarket trade in New York. The company had a market value of $1.1bn on Monday.
Corona and Modelo beermaker Constellation Brands, Canopy’s largest stakeholder and financial backer, can change its common stock investment to exchangeable shares. That would keep its 35.7% ownership stake unchanged while shielding Constellation from more direct involvement with the drug that is still federally prohibited, said Klein.
Klein said that moving Constellation’s stake to exchangeable shares will make the company “more comfortable and allow them to participate in the upside from what Canopy is doing”. The deal is structured to allow Constellation to convert its stake in Canopy Growth back to Class A common stock at any time, Klein said.
A Constellation spokesperson said conversion of Constellation’s common stock to exchangeable shares will enable it “to realise the potential upside of our investment in Canopy”.
The deal also gives Constellation a way to dodge the effect of falling stock values on its earnings. A Constellation spokesperson said that giving up its warrants eliminates the effect on its earnings and will “further reinforce our intent to not deploy additional investment in Canopy”.
Innovative Option
Canopy’s initial deal for Acreage in 2019 gave it an innovative call option on US legalisation, which has since been imitated by other companies, and by Canopy itself. A year ago, Canopy paid almost $300m in cash for the option to acquire Wana Brands upon legalisation. This year it paid $69m for a similar option to buy Jetty Extracts. The deal doesn’t include another US company that Canopy has a stake in, TerrAscend Corp.
The latest deal is notable because it offers Canopy a US toehold in a business that remains federally illegal. Constellation’s involvement is also noteworthy because larger consumer products companies have mostly kept their distance from marijuana companies based in the US.
Shareholders and analysts have asked whether Canopy might enter the US market on a federal legal shift that’s slightly less than full legalisation of the drug — such as a rescheduling, or the passing of SAFE Banking law that would give US marijuana companies more leeway to work with banks.
The company’s strategic shift comes as Canadian pot stocks are suffering — and Canopy is no exception. Constellation announced in its most recent quarterly report that it was taking a $1.1bn charge due to its Canopy stake. Marijuana stocks have fallen industry-wide due to the perception that legalisation is taking too long. Even US President Joe Biden’s announcement this month that a federal evaluation of the drug is underway has failed to reverse stock-market losses.
Canopy USA will be governed by a four-person board. Acreage, Jetty and Wana will continue to be led by their existing management teams. Klein said Canopy is considering the creation of a class of exchangeable shares available to all investors, not just Constellation. It would allow those concerned about regulatory ramifications to participate in the space, in an attempt to encourage more ownership by institutional investors.
Bloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.