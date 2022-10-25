×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Alphabet shares slide on weaker-than-expected sales and YouTube

Shares of Google parent Alphabet fall more than 6% as revenue and earnings disappoint

25 October 2022 - 23:44 Julia Love
Picture: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSINGNOL
Picture: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSINGNOL

Google parent Alphabet reported revenue and earnings that fell short of analysts’ expectations, showing the company’s search advertising juggernaut was not immune to a slowdown in the digital ad market. The shares fell more than 6%.

Alphabet said third-quarter sales, excluding payments to distribution partners, were $57.27bn. That compared with the average analyst projection for $58.18bn. Net income was $1.06 per shareless than Wall Street’s estimates for $1.25 per share.

As spiralling inflation crimps growth in digital advertising, Google and rivals such as Meta Platforms’s Facebook and Snap’s Snapchat are fighting for smaller budgets. Last week, Snap reported its slowest quarterly sales growth ever, which sent Snap’s shares plunging and dragged down Alphabet’s shares too. Google’s search business, which is more insulated from economic swings than social media ads, has begun to show signs of weakness.

“When Google stumbles, it’s a bad omen for digital advertising at large,” Evelyn Mitchell, an analyst with Insider Intelligence, wrote in an emailed statement. 

Search and other related businesses generated third-quarter sales of $39.54bn, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87bn. 

YouTube missed the mark by an even wider margin, reporting ad sales of $7.07bn, compared with analysts’ average estimate of $7.47bn.

YouTube, which also fell short of expectations in the second quarter, is locked in a fierce battle for advertising budgets and users’ attention with ByteDance’s TikTok. YouTube released a short-form video platform called Shorts to counter the popularity of TikTok, but analysts say the company still has ground to make up.

“Google needs to salvage stronger growth from YouTube to keep its head above the water,” Mitchell said in an interview on Monday. “Being wholly reliant on how search performs, that’s not a good place to be.”

Google’s closely watched cloud unit, which has yet to turn a profit, lost $699m, better than analysts’ projections for a loss of $814.25m. Although Google is a distant third in the cloud market, trailing Amazon.com  and Microsoft, the unit is nonetheless viewed as one of the company’s best bets for growth as the core search business matures. 

While Google has taken steps to control costs during the economic downturn, it will take time for the company to see the benefits, said Tejas Dessai, a research analyst at Global X ETFs.

“It’s a big company — it will take some time to trim fat,” he said.

Shares fell as low as $97.46, after closing at $104.48 in New York. 

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Sanctioned Russian mogul’s superyacht allowed to ...
News
2.
Alphabet shares slide on weaker-than-expected ...
News
3.
Microsoft reports slowest quarterly revenue ...
News
4.
China’s richest hit in pocket after Communist ...
News
5.
Adidas to take a $250m hit to end deal with Ye
News

Related Articles

Microsoft reports slowest quarterly revenue growth in five years

News

EU braces for Big Tech backlash against new rules

News

Big Tech’s hiring freeze

Companies

Google’s not-so-private Incognito mode under fire in class-action lawsuit

News

Google’s Russian unit fights to regain seized funds

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.