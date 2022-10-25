Adidas to take a $250m hit to end deal with Ye

The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index of 65 Chinese stocks rose as much as 5.8% in New York, the biggest intraday gain in three weeks
Adidas will absorb a hit to earnings of up to €250m to end its partnership with Ye following a rash of offensive behaviour from the rapper and designer that turned a once-thriving shoe brand into a lightning rod for criticism.
The German sports company said it’s cutting ties with Ye, formerly Kanye West, with immediate effect, confirming an earlier story by Bloomberg News. By way of comparison, the blow to earnings this year would be equivalent to about a sixth of last year’s net income from continuing operations.
“Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness,” the company said in a statement.
Adidas will terminate the partnership with Ye, end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies, it said.
Adidas joins Gap and Kering’s Balenciaga fashion label in severing links with Ye. The rapper has made controversial statements, including anti-Semitic social media posts in recent weeks, and has moved to cut ties with his corporate partners. Ye didn’t respond to a request for comment.
Adidas shares, already weighed down by the controversy, fell as much as 5.8% in Frankfurt trading, reaching the lowest since 2016.
The Adidas decision follows weeks of deliberations inside the company, which over the past decade has built the Yeezy line — together with Ye — into a brand that’s accounted for as much as 8% of Adidas’s total sales, according to several estimates from Wall Street analysts.
The German company said it’s the “sole owner of all design rights to existing products, as well as previous and new colourways”, under the partnership. It plans to offer more details as part of third-quarter earnings on November 9.
Adidas earlier this month called the partnership “one of the most successful collaborations in our industry’s history” and said it would continue co-managing Yeezy products during its review.
That success, however, came with plenty of acrimony between the partners. Ye has accused Adidas of copying his ideas and mismanaging the brand, and taunted outgoing CEO Kasper Rorsted on social media. Meanwhile, Adidas has said it repeatedly tried and failed to resolve issues with Ye privately.
The rapper said in September he wanted to negotiate with Adidas to get a 20% royalty on all the shoes he’s designed with the company in perpetuity.
Ye caused more controversy after that by wearing a shirt at Paris fashion week that said “White Lives Matter”. He was later locked out of his Twitter and Instagram accounts after making repeated anti-Semitic remarks. The remarks have created a growing backlash from consumers and celebrities, with some calling for a boycott of Adidas products until the partnership is cancelled.
The Ye controversy is one of many headaches for Adidas, which is searching for a new CEO to take over in 2023. The company has lowered its earnings forecast several times this year amid falling demand for its shoes and apparel in China and growing signs of economic trouble in Europe and North America.
