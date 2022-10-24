Philips to fork out €300m as it slashes jobs after ventilator recall

The move would prevent executives from having to sell shares to fund the restructuring they are due to reveal on Thursday
In the short term, efforts to calm markets and tame inflation mean a tougher run-up to Christmas for long-suffering retailers and restaurants and an even more miserable January
Plans to scale up online platform Marcus did not deliver the sort kind of valuation lift brash young firms were achieving
Royal Philips will reduce its workforce by 4,000 as the Dutch company aims to reduce operating expenses while wrestling with a costly recall of its sleep-apnoea treatment devices.
The severance and termination-related costs are expected to be about €300m in the coming quarters, Philips said on Monday. The restructuring comes as Roy Jakobs replaced Frans van Houten as CEO this month who had held the position for 12 years.
Philips’s priority is “to improve execution so that we can start rebuilding the trust of patients, consumers and customers”, Jakobs said. These steps include strengthening patient safety and quality management as well as “urgently improving our supply chain operations”.
Jakobs was put in charge of turning around the company’s Connected Care businesses in early 2020, managing the response to the Covid-19 crisis and the growing issues about the recall of medical devices to treat sleep apnoea. The healthcare giant’s shares have dropped 60% this year.
The company continues to face court cases over noise-dampening foam prone to disintegrating inside the ventilators that allegedly pose a cancer risk when inhaled. Philips started its first recall of the devices in June last year and has made financial provisions of about €885m.
Philips has also taken a €1.3bn impairment charge for its sleep and respiratory care business. The writedown reflects factors including changing estimates of a proposed settlement with US authorities over the sleep-apnoea devices.
The company reported a net loss of €1.33bn in the third quarter, compared with a profit of €2.97bn in the same period a year earlier. Earlier this month, the maker of medical devices cut its outlook due to worse-than-expected supply-chain issues that are affecting deliveries and customer installations.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Philips to fork out €300m as it slashes jobs after ventilator recall
The company aims to cut 4,000 posts amid court cases over disintegrating foam in the devices that allegedly pose a cancer risk
Royal Philips will reduce its workforce by 4,000 as the Dutch company aims to reduce operating expenses while wrestling with a costly recall of its sleep-apnoea treatment devices.
The severance and termination-related costs are expected to be about €300m in the coming quarters, Philips said on Monday. The restructuring comes as Roy Jakobs replaced Frans van Houten as CEO this month who had held the position for 12 years.
Philips’s priority is “to improve execution so that we can start rebuilding the trust of patients, consumers and customers”, Jakobs said. These steps include strengthening patient safety and quality management as well as “urgently improving our supply chain operations”.
Jakobs was put in charge of turning around the company’s Connected Care businesses in early 2020, managing the response to the Covid-19 crisis and the growing issues about the recall of medical devices to treat sleep apnoea. The healthcare giant’s shares have dropped 60% this year.
The company continues to face court cases over noise-dampening foam prone to disintegrating inside the ventilators that allegedly pose a cancer risk when inhaled. Philips started its first recall of the devices in June last year and has made financial provisions of about €885m.
Philips has also taken a €1.3bn impairment charge for its sleep and respiratory care business. The writedown reflects factors including changing estimates of a proposed settlement with US authorities over the sleep-apnoea devices.
The company reported a net loss of €1.33bn in the third quarter, compared with a profit of €2.97bn in the same period a year earlier. Earlier this month, the maker of medical devices cut its outlook due to worse-than-expected supply-chain issues that are affecting deliveries and customer installations.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Tesla adds price cuts to incentives in China as demand softens
Global giants connect cloud regions in SA
Blackstone’s profit dips as rising interest rates hit deal making
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Philips shares plunge after profit warning and ventilator recall
Ubank staff worried African Bank will cut jobs
ANDREA FELSTED: UK post-Truss looks likely to return to austerity
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.