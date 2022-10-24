×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Listed companies feel pinch as UK inflation rises

Retailers, travel and leisure, and food producers are sectors churning out most profit warnings

24 October 2022 - 16:18 Irene García Pérez
Picture: 123RF/I-Wei Huang
Picture: 123RF/I-Wei Huang

UK-listed companies posted the highest number of profit warnings for a third-quarter since 2008 as the burden of costs rises, according to a report by consultancy EY-Parthenon. 

Firms issued 86 profit warnings from July to September, according to the report. That is 69% more than in the previous matching period and 34% more than in the second quarter. 

Retailers, travel and leisure, and food producers were churning out the most profit warnings, EY-Parthenon said. Companies cited rising costs as the cause of 57% of the alerts.

“Businesses are facing an unprecedented combination of headwinds including rising costs, slowing demand and excess supply,” said Jo Robinson, a partner at the firm and UK and Ireland turnaround and restructuring strategy leader. 

UK companies and consumers are grappling with inflation at a 40-year high, soaring interest rates and depressed demand as they brace for a possible  return to government-enforced austerity.

Among warnings from consumer-facing companies, 70% cited costs issues, with many saying they are struggling to pass on price increases to customers, according to EY-Parthenon. Meanwhile, half of them mentioned a fall in consumer confidence and changing buying behaviour, says the report.

Bloomberg News. For more articles like this please visit Bloomberg.com

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Apple’s hardware design boss Hankey to leave ...
News
2.
Rishi Sunak the likely lead in UK race, but Penny ...
News
3.
Giorgia Meloni wants to make Italy matter more to ...
News
4.
Rumoured asset sales could save Credit Suisse’s ...
News
5.
China’s richest hit in pocket after Communist ...
News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.