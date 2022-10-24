Sunak, 42, has become the UK’s first Hindu prime minister and the country’s youngest in more than 200 years
Berlusconi created the survival blueprint for the modern populist, but also is a cautionary tale for how quickly promises of change can turn rancid
Plans to scale up online platform Marcus did not deliver the sort kind of valuation lift brash young firms were achieving
UK-listed companies posted the highest number of profit warnings for a third-quarter since 2008 as the burden of costs rises, according to a report by consultancy EY-Parthenon.
Firms issued 86 profit warnings from July to September, according to the report. That is 69% more than in the previous matching period and 34% more than in the second quarter.
Retailers, travel and leisure, and food producers were churning out the most profit warnings, EY-Parthenon said. Companies cited rising costs as the cause of 57% of the alerts.
“Businesses are facing an unprecedented combination of headwinds including rising costs, slowing demand and excess supply,” said Jo Robinson, a partner at the firm and UK and Ireland turnaround and restructuring strategy leader.
UK companies and consumers are grappling with inflation at a 40-year high, soaring interest rates and depressed demand as they brace for a possible return to government-enforced austerity.
Among warnings from consumer-facing companies, 70% cited costs issues, with many saying they are struggling to pass on price increases to customers, according to EY-Parthenon. Meanwhile, half of them mentioned a fall in consumer confidence and changing buying behaviour, says the report.
Listed companies feel pinch as UK inflation rises
Retailers, travel and leisure, and food producers are sectors churning out most profit warnings
