×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Crypto exchange Yellow Card gets green light to trade in Botswana

The company will target the unbanked in Botswana

24 October 2022 - 23:46 Bella Genga
Yellow Card Financial CEO Chris Maurice. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Yellow Card Financial CEO Chris Maurice. Picture: BLOOMBERG

Yellow Card Financial, a pan-African cryptocurrency exchange, has secured a licence for trading in Botswana, the first company on the continent to do so.

The Polychain-backed crypto exchange’s operating licence may open up greater channels for expansion and access to payment partners, banking and clients across the continent, CEO and founder Chris Maurice said in a statement. 

“This opens up greater channels of expansion with regards to payment partners, banking and expanding our client base across Africa. This will further show regulators in other markets that we are not just any other cryptocurrency company — we are pioneering, pushing boundaries and setting the standard. All the more reason for them to work together with us as well,” he said.

The virtual asset service provider was issued on September 29 and is expected to become the standard for crypto operations in the country.

More African nations are working to establish legislation to regulate the use of cryptocurrency and other digital assets in the financial markets. SA has introduced rules to tighten oversight of the industry and to protect customers.

Yellow Card will target the unbanked population in Botswana, a leading diamond producer, where the majority of the population does not have payslips and therefore do not have bank accounts, it said.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Risky crypto financing here to stay despite price crash

Crypto lenders boomed during the pandemic, but some found themselves exposed when a shortage of collateral forced them to shoulder large losses
World
1 month ago

Tech staff in high demand despite crypto downturn

The banking industry is seeking staff with blockchain experience to develop digital asset capabilities
News
1 month ago

Afghanistan’s central bank bans cryptocurrencies

Taliban regime has arrested several dealers who defied orders to stop trading digital tokens
News
1 month ago

Nigeria eyes unbanked to boost enaira as uptake languishes

Central bank governor Godwin Emefiele wants to boost adoption of the digital currency  tenfold in the next 12 months
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Crypto exchange Yellow Card gets green light to ...
News
2.
MATTHEW WINKLER: California set to overtake ...
News
3.
China’s richest hit in pocket after Communist ...
News
4.
UK’s Sunak calls for party unity in face of ...
News
5.
Ghana’s cedi slips to world’s worst performing ...
News

Related Articles

Crypto asset service providers will have to be licensed from 2023

National

More funds betting on crypto’s long-term allure

Markets

WATCH: EU signs off on new crypto law

World

Rich young Americans ditch equities for crypto, real estate and private equity

News

Crytpo investors turn to hardware wallets to beat hackers

Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.