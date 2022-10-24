China’s richest hit in pocket after Communist Party’s reshuffle

Sunak, 42, has become the UK’s first Hindu prime minister and the country’s youngest in more than 200 years
The richest tycoons doing business in China lost more than $9bn in the market sell-off that followed Xi Jinping’s tightening grip on the government.
Tencent Holdings’s Pony Ma and China’s richest individual, Zhong Shanshan, each lost more than $2bn on Monday as share prices of their companies tumbled after the Communist Party’s leadership reshuffle, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires index. Alibaba Group Holdings Jack Ma, Baidu’s Robin Li and JD.com’s Richard Liu are not included as their group’s primary listings are in the US, though the stocks are falling in premarket trading.
Xi’s move to put his closest allies at the top of the leadership ranks is raising concern that China’s crackdown on wealth and private businesses will go on. An index tracking Chinese shares listed in Hong Kong sank more than after any Communist Party congress since its inception 1994 and foreigners sold a record number of shares via trading links in the city, while the yuan weakened to its lowest level since January 2008.
“The slump today reflects the fragile investor sentiment,” said Kenny Wen, head of investment strategy at KGI Asia in Hong Kong. “People are just trying to hold on and look for more implications for the Chinese economy after the reshuffle.”
Even before Monday’s shock, China’s richest were on track for their worst year in a decade thanks to the toll on the economy of Xi’s strict Covid policies. Up to Friday, there were 76 Chinese billionaires worth $783bn among the world’s 500 richest people, compared with 79 tycoons with a $1.1-trillion net worth at the end of last year, according to Bloomberg’s wealth index.
While Xi’s reappointment for an unprecedented third term was not a surprise, his elevation of loyalists is breaking from the collective leadership model that underpinned the nation’s rise, with now fewer voices at the top to question his policies. The move indicates the country will probably stick with the Covid approach that hit the economy so hard.
A slew of data released on Monday after delays last week showed a mixed recovery. Economists remain unsure about future growth.
