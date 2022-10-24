Sunak, 42, has become the UK’s first Hindu prime minister and the country’s youngest in more than 200 years
Carnival’s Costa Cruises cancels Asia cruises as China keeps Covid-zero policy
Carnival unit had big plans to tap Chinese travel market
Costa Cruises, a unit of Carnival that aimed to cater to the Chinese market, is cancelling all future Asia departures as hope diminished of any early loosening of Covid-19 restrictions in the country.
“As a result of continuing uncertainties regarding the full restart of international cruises in East Asia, Costa Cruises has decided to reorganise its structure in the region,” the Genoa, Italy-based company said in a statement, adding it’s cancelling “future Asian home ports cruise programmes”.
Though the company didn’t name China, Costa advertised that it had big plans to tap consumers there and was the first cruise company to enter China in 2006. It built two huge ships exclusively for the market, with plans for a 2021 debut of the Costa Firenze in Asia never materialising and redeployed to Europe as Chinese leaders adopted a Covid-zero policy to deal with the pandemic.
Hopes of China easing its strict Covid-19 restrictions dimmed after the leadership shuffle over the weekend at its all-important Party Congress, with no indications from President Xi Jinping of any departure from its pandemic approach even as the rest of the world lives with the virus. Chinese tourism stocks, along with Asian equities, slumped on Monday.
China has allowed limited cruise operations domestically for mainland residents, with most taking place on inland rivers and some domestic coastline cruises. It recently allowed a local operator to restart a cruise to the disputed Paracel Islands, which Vietnam also claims in the South China Sea.
Costa Cruises said it’s informing employees and local stakeholders in Asia affected by the reorganisation and cancellation of Asian cruises. Its website for the Asia market generated an error message on Monday. In February, the company touted plans to resume cruising in Asia this year. Previously, it had port stops in China and Hong Kong, as well as Japan, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan. With Zibang Xiao
