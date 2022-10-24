×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Carnival’s Costa Cruises cancels Asia cruises as China keeps Covid-zero policy

Carnival unit had big plans to tap Chinese travel market

24 October 2022 - 17:56 K. Oanh Ha
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Costa Cruises, a unit of Carnival that aimed to cater to the Chinese market, is cancelling all future Asia departures as hope diminished of any early loosening of Covid-19 restrictions in the country. 

“As a result of continuing uncertainties regarding the full restart of international cruises in East Asia, Costa Cruises has decided to reorganise its structure in the region,” the Genoa, Italy-based company said in a statement, adding it’s cancelling “future Asian home ports cruise programmes”.

Though the company didn’t name China, Costa advertised that it had big plans to tap consumers there and was the first cruise company to enter China in 2006. It built two huge ships exclusively for the market, with plans for a 2021 debut of the Costa Firenze in Asia never materialising and redeployed to Europe as Chinese leaders adopted a Covid-zero policy to deal with the pandemic.

Hopes of China easing its strict Covid-19 restrictions dimmed after the leadership shuffle over the weekend at its all-important Party Congress, with no indications from President Xi Jinping of any departure from its pandemic approach even as the rest of the world lives with the virus. Chinese tourism stocks, along with Asian equities, slumped on Monday. 

China has allowed limited cruise operations domestically for mainland residents, with most taking place on inland rivers and some domestic coastline cruises. It recently allowed a local operator to restart a cruise to the disputed Paracel Islands, which Vietnam also claims in the South China Sea.  

Costa Cruises said it’s informing employees and local stakeholders in Asia affected by the reorganisation and cancellation of Asian cruises. Its website for the Asia market generated an error message on Monday. In February, the company touted plans to resume cruising in Asia this year. Previously, it had port stops in China and Hong Kong, as well as Japan, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan. With Zibang Xiao

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Apple’s hardware design boss Hankey to leave ...
News
2.
Rishi Sunak the likely lead in UK race, but Penny ...
News
3.
Giorgia Meloni wants to make Italy matter more to ...
News
4.
Rumoured asset sales could save Credit Suisse’s ...
News
5.
China’s richest hit in pocket after Communist ...
News

Related Articles

Xi starts third term as delayed GDP data shows rebound amid risks

News

China’s richest hit in pocket after Communist Party’s reshuffle

News

China’s capital intensifies Covid-19 measures as cases climb

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.