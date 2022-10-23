×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Xi’s promotion of Shanghai chief puts loyalty to himself above all else

China’s president unveils his all-powerful Politburo standing committee and it is loaded with his allies

23 October 2022 - 18:42 Zibang Xiao
Li Qiang is now set to become prime minister in March, despite never having served as vice-prime minister, for years a prerequisite for the coveted post. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Li Qiang is now set to become prime minister in March, despite never having served as vice-prime minister, for years a prerequisite for the coveted post.  Picture: BLOOMBERG

Li Qiang’s rise to become China’s number-two official, months after overseeing Shanghai’s chaotic Covid lockdown, has made clear the top criteria for Communist Party promotion: loyalty to Xi Jinping.  

The Shanghai party chief walked out on Sunday directly behind the Chinese leader, as Xi unveiled a seven-man Politburo standing committee filled with his allies. Li, 63, is now set to become prime minister in March, despite never having served as vice-prime minister, for years a prerequisite for the coveted post. 

In that position, Li will run China’s state council, which co-ordinates all government ministries including the central bank. In reality, Xi has diluted the role in recent years to ensure major decisions fall under party committees led by himself or his aide Liu He. 

Putting his former chief of staff in the job will further erode lines between the party and government and underscore Xi’s dominance after a decade in power. That raises questions about the direction of China’s economy, as Xi’s call to rein in the private sector, maintain strict Covid-zero curbs and prioritise national security over pragmatism weigh on growth. 

The Chinese leader’s influence over government policy is “unprecedented” in the post-Mao era since he installed allies in key posts, according to Neil Thomas, a senior analyst at Eurasia Group. Li’s inexperience in the state council means “the quality of economic policy could decline”, he said.

“That an official like Li Qiang, who oversaw what was a very brutal lockdown of Shanghai to control the epidemic, could still be elevated is a metaphor for the maniacal approach to the party’s objectives where almost any means justify the ends,” said Drew Thompson, visiting senior research fellow at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore. 

Chief of staff

Li’s rise in party politics can be traced back to when he was Xi’s chief of staff in Zhejiang in the early 2000s. After Xi took power in 2012, Li became governor of the wealthy coastal province the next year.

The business community had good feedback about Li in that role, describing him as dependable and open-minded, the Singapore-based Lianhe Zaobao newspaper said in a report last week. Back then, Li Qiang vowed to trim government interference in macroeconomic activity and let private companies enter more sectors. 

Liu He, Xi’s economic czar, also gave Li a personal endorsement in 2015 for his efforts to develop “special towns”, or small cities with a business-friendly climate and a beautiful environment. While that model mushroomed across the country, many became unfinished ghost towns, leading last year to a tightening of approval for such programmes.

Chinese President Xi Jinping waves as he leaves after speaking to the media at the the Great Hall of People in Beijing, China, October 23 2022. Picture: KEVIN FRAYER/GETTY IMAGES
Chinese President Xi Jinping waves as he leaves after speaking to the media at the the Great Hall of People in Beijing, China, October 23 2022. Picture: KEVIN FRAYER/GETTY IMAGES

Despite that, Li’s rise to the top in Chinese politics seemed guaranteed at the last congress when Xi promoted him to Shanghai party chief: all party secretaries of the financial hub bar one have advanced to the standing committee since 1987, including former prime minister Zhu Rongji and Xi.

When Li’s initial lighter-touch approach to China’s strict Covid-zero strategy was breached by the more transmissible Omicron variant this year, his ascent was cast into doubt. As cases surged, Li sealed the financial hub for two months to eradicate the virus, leading to rare unrest and causing the city’s economy to shrink almost 14% in the second quarter.

In Shanghai, many think it was the central government rather than Li drove that decision for the long shutdown, said Niu Chunbao, a fund manager at Shanghai Wanji Asset Management.  “Citizens mostly think Li is a person who attaches importance to growth and markets, and makes decisions based on science while at the same time being loyal to Xi,” he said.

That loyalty was in the end what counted as Xi broke with decades of retirement norms to clear four spaces on the standing committee to usher in his top loyalists, making it clear his main priority is securing his power. 

“It’s really not surprising, if you look at how Li Qiang rose up in the ranks. He is one of Xi Jinping’s most trusted aides,” said Alfred Wu, associate professor at the National University of Singapore. “One point everyone is now clear about is Xi doesn’t just want a third term, he wants fourth and fifth terms.” 

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Xi pledges to steer China through ‘dangerous storms’ as he prepares for third term

Chinese leader vows at opening of Communist party congress to secure hold over Taiwan and pursue ‘technology self-reliance’
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Italy’s Berlusconi blames Zelensky for ‘forcing ...
News
2.
Blackstone’s profit dips as rising interest rates ...
News
3.
BP to buy US renewable natural gas producer for ...
News
4.
Amazon hit with UK class-action suit over ...
News
5.
Cocaine output in Colombia hit record high in 2021
News

Related Articles

Former Chinese President Hu Jintao escorted out of party congress

World / Asia

China’s capital intensifies Covid-19 measures as cases climb

World / Asia

China delays release of GDP data amid party conference

News

What Xi’s new line-up of generals will say about a Taiwan invasion

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.