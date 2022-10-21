Renault revenue lifts as supply-chain issues slow output

Carmaker says shortage of semiconductors contributed to a 2.4% decline in commercial sales
Renault said supply-chain constraints continued to weigh on production, even as higher prices and robust demand for electric vehicles lifted revenue.
Renault on Friday reaffirmed its guidance for 2022, as it reported automotive revenue of €9bn in the period, falling short of an average estimate of €9.6bn in a Bloomberg Consensus survey.
Shares fell as much as 2.8% in Paris. The shares are up some 5% this year.
The company said the shortage of semiconductors contributed to a 2.4% decline in commercial sales. But Renault added that revenues were lifted by its biggest ever pricing boost and strong demand for new electric models such as the Megane E-Tech.
Renault raised its full-year outlook in July as it sought to move past a costly withdrawal from Russia that led to a first-half loss. CEO Luca de Meo and his team are now working to carve out the company’s electric-vehicle and combustion engine businesses, a plan they will give more details on next month. Renault also is in ongoing talks with Japanese partner Nissan to reshape their two-decade old alliance, with the two companies closing in on an agreement, Bloomberg reported earlier this week.
Under the possible deal with Nissan, Renault would reduce its stake over time to 15% from 43%, people familiar with the situation have said. In return, Nissan is planning to invest $500m-$750m for about 15% of Renault’s electric vehicle business Ampere, which is being split from the combustion-engine and power-train operations as part of De Meo’s strategy.
The third-quarter growth “continues to reflect our commercial policy focused on value,” CFO Thierry Pieton said in the statement, adding that the carmaker has improved pricing and is focusing on its most profitable channels.
Group revenue climbed 21% to €9.8bn, in line with analysts’ estimates.
The company is due to hold a capital markets day on November 8 to give an update on its midterm financial targets and more details on the carve-out plans.
