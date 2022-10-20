Cocaine output in Colombia hit record high in 2021

The surge in drug production bolsters President Gustavo Petro’s argument that the ‘war on drugs’ pursued by Bogota and the US for decades has failed to cut consumption
Colombian cocaine output soared to the most in history in 2021, flooding the world with record amounts of the drug as President Gustavo Petro weighs new approaches after decades of US-led eradication efforts.
The amount of land planted with coca, the raw material for making cocaine, rose 43% to 204,000ha in 2021, the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) said in a report published on Thursday. Since newly planted coca bushes take years to reach their full potential, potential cocaine output rose less — 14% — to 1,400 tonnes, the UNODC said.
The surge in drug production is a headache for Petro, since it fuels violence and instability across rural Colombia. But it also bolsters his argument that the “war on drugs” pursued by Bogota and Washington for decades has failed to cut consumption.
The details of Petro’s new approach, or Washington’s reaction to it, aren’t totally clear yet. Petro has said the government will target people higher up the chain, rather than the poor farmers who grow the crop. The president favours substitution programmes, whereby farmers are given incentives to grow legal crops, over forced eradication and aerial spraying with herbicide.
In practice, illegal armies working for drug traffickers often sabotage such programmes by threatening and murdering local people who co-operated with them. Petro’s answer is to reach out to the nation’s illegal armed groups, including groups of leftist guerrillas, in a bid to negotiate “total peace”.
Justice minister Nestor Osuna said that cocaine would remain illegal in Colombia, and that the authorities would continue trying to halt exports of the drug.
Colombia has received more than $10bn in US aid since President Bill Clinton oversaw the start of the programme known as Plan Colombia in the late 1990s. The plan helped strengthen Colombia’s armed forces, giving them the upper hand in their fight with Marxist guerrillas. The amount of land planted with coca fell about 70% from 2000 to 2012, but then soared again.
