Bolsonaro gains on Lula amid public spending drive in last weeks of Brazil race

President Jair Bolsonaro has opened the floodgates on public spending in the final stretch of Brazil’s presidential election, launching a flurry of measures meant to improve the perception of the economy and close the gap with his leftist challenger, former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
Since the first-round vote on October 2, when Bolsonaro surprised pollsters with a better-than-expected showing, he has pursued a handful of initiatives, many carrying prices tags of hundreds millions of dollar either in outright costs or forgone revenue.
The push may be paying off. Major polls out this week show Lula’s advantage shrinking — with one indicating that the race is a dead heat. And the right-wing president, who rose to power four years ago promising fiscal responsibility, is now doubling-down on plans to keep slashing taxes and doling out cash to Brazil’s neediest if he manages to win the October 30 runoff.
Mauricio Santoro, a political scientist at the State University of Rio de Janeiro, said that while past governments had launched public works or provided stimulus in electoral years, there was a sense of improvisation given that the initiatives started so close to election day.
“What’s happening now is more like giving public money to specific interest groups that may help Bolsonaro win the election,” he said.
The measures include: adding 500,000 more families to Bolsonaro’s flagship aid programme, Auxilio Brasil; increasing assistance for taxi drivers; providing credit to female entrepreneurs and debt forgiveness to companies and individuals, both through state-owned lender Caixa Economica Federal.
Many take aim at demographics that Bolsonaro, 67, has long struggled with: women and the poor. It remains unclear how much they are helping his standing with them, but the president is gaining momentum.
A survey published by Datafolha on Wednesday showed Bolsonaro gaining 48% of valid votes, which exclude null and blank ballots, up one percentage point from four days prior. Meanwhile, the 76-year-old opposition leader would get 52%, down a point, though the movement fell within the poll’s two percentage-point margin of error.
Cash handouts
Datafolha interviewed 2,912 people across Brazil between October 17 and 19.
The spending blitz adds on to what was already one of the largest pre-election spending programmes in 37 years of Brazilian democracy. Earlier this year, Bolsonaro approved an aid packaged totalling nearly $8bn. Most of it was dedicated to cash handouts to the poor and tax cuts to lower the price of petrol, a top voter concern.
Bolsonaro and his allies have rejected criticism that their efforts are targeting the election, saying they’re needed to help combat hunger and cushion the blow from inflation, which is running at over 7% annually.
While the president is gaining momentum with some groups, the recent efforts have yet to curry significant favour among the poorest Brazilians. About 55% of those who make more than equivalent of ten minimum wages, the wealthiest group polled, back Bolsonaro. Only 37% of the lowest earners support the president.
Regardless of who wins later this month, both candidates are pledging to keep or expand cash aid to the poor. Bolsonaro’s attempt to cultivate support through more state spending, however, risks eroding his status as the market-friendly candidate.
“He has continued the trend that we’ve seen throughout his presidency — his populist side has come to the fore,” said William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics. “It seems quite likely that will continue if he’s elected.”
On Wednesday alone, Bolsonaro announced that, if elected, he plans to keep federal taxes on fuel zeroed and increase funding to Brazilian cities next year. He assured, too, that his economic tsar was planing on scrapping levies on thousands of manufactured goods by the end of 2023 to revitalise industry.
“I will do my part, if God gives me strength, and I will finish it,” he said at an event in Brasilia that day.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bolsonaro gains on Lula amid public spending drive in last weeks of Brazil race
The president has pursued a handful of initiatives, many carrying prices tags of hundreds millions of dollar either in outright costs or forgone revenue
