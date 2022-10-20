The polluters in your retirement fund

A group of Swedish public pension funds, Danish AkademikerPension and the Church of England Pensions Board filed the suit in a German court
First, the bad news: Most 401(k) and other employer-sponsored retirement plans, as well as individual retirement accounts (IRAs), have at least some money invested in companies that contribute to fossil fuel extraction, deforestation or both.
So the money sitting in your retirement kitty right now is probably bound up with the climate crisis in some way.
“There’s 100-million people in the US with $10-trillion in assets that have no idea that they’re investing in their own destruction,” estimates Andrew Behar, CEO of the shareholder advocacy group As You Sow. “It’s been completely hidden.”
The combined carbon footprint of these accounts is enormous, too. A 401(k) plan with $1bn in assets is responsible for roughly 64,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent, according to a September 2022 report by the Business for Climate Finance Initiative and the CFA Institute. That’s the equivalent of the annual emissions coming from nearly 14,000 cars. And because these emissions are linked to employee investments, they don’t usually show up in a company’s climate pollution ledger of their direct activities.
In some cases, the carbon impact of the retirement accounts “is bigger than the footprint of the companies themselves”, says Andres Vinelli, CFA’s chief economist, who contributed to the report. “That’s kind of shocking in my mind.”
It doesn’t have to be that way. Even amid a Republican-led backlash to environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing, a small but growing number of people are taking charge of their investments to de-pollute them. Some of them are motivated to invest in a climate-friendly future, says Elizabeth Levy, head of ESG strategy at Trillium Asset Management, while others are worried about poor returns on fossil fuels if governments take more aggressive climate action. “I think particularly with retirement accounts with long-term investment horizons, it’s reasonable to think fossil fuels will not be great investments,” Levy says.
Big-name companies, pension funds and universities worldwide started divesting from fossil fuels about a decade ago. As of early September 2022, around 1,500 institutions had publicly committed to divesting from some form of fossil fuels, representing just more than $40-trillion in assets, according to tracking by the advocacy group DivestInvest. Earlier this year, the New York state pension fund, the third largest in the US, announced plans to sell $238m worth of stock and debt in oil and gas companies. Maine’s Public Employees Retirement System said it seeks to divest investments from fossil fuel companies by 2026.
For individuals looking to divest their own money, many large companies do not offer their employees any sustainability-focused retirement options, according to an inventory by As You Sow. Others offer just one.
“This has not been a priority to companies,” says David Pinsky, a campaigner with activist group WorkforClimate, which helps employees organise for greener 401(k)s. “They add one supposedly ESG fund to their line-up and consider it a win.”
The problem is there are not many good options — yet. The gold standard would be offering green target-date portfolios with a mix of bonds and stocks, the balance between the two shifting as a person nears retirement, says Zack Stein, co-founder of the green financial advising company Carbon Collective. The biggest investment companies and fund managers don’t really offer these now, he says, so it’s up to employees to get their employers to push for them.
Change is happening, slowly. Take Patagonia: After offering one green 401(k) for years, the outdoor apparel and gear company started what turned into a multi-year project to expand its sustainable retirement choices. Patagonia workers wanted a “one-size-fits-all” fund, comparable to a target-date fund, says Yvonne Besvold, Patagonia’s head of finance, but “there weren’t a lot of options available”.
What they came up with instead, with outside help: a climate-friendly bonds option and a customised fund that roughly tracks the Russell 3000 Index minus fossil fuels, mining and other extractive companies. More than 6% of Patagonia employees’ total retirement funds are currently invested in The Cleanest Line Fund. “We had to work with Vanguard to admit this separately managed fund to their platform,” Besvold says.
If you’re looking to separate your savings from sources of climate pollution, here’s a step-by-step guide.
1 Figure out whether your retirement is invested in fossil fuels
It’s basically impossible to tell whether a mutual fund is good or bad for the climate based on the name. But fund names that don’t have the words “ESG”, “sustainable” or “green” are a dead giveaway that the funds include some fossil fuels, according to Stein.
To see exactly what’s actually inside your portfolio, a quick place to start is a free, online tool created by As You Sow called Fossil Free Funds. There you can type a fund’s name, ticker or manager into the main search function. If it’s in the database, the search results offer a mountain of climate data starting with a fossil fuel grade. “A” funds have no fossil fuel exposure while “F” funds have a high exposure. You’ll also get a breakdown of specific fossil fuel company holdings and more.
Now wash, rinse, repeat, and do this for every fund you’re invested in.
Empowered with the knowledge of where your retirement money is going, you now have to decide whether you want to move the money. Here’s where things get a little tricky.
With both traditional and Roth IRAs, you have a lot of control over your investments. But with a company-sponsored 401(k), someone else does the choosing and “our hands are a little bit tied”, says Levy of Trillium Asset Management.
2 Ask if your employer offers a fossil-free option
While it’s likely that your employer’s default 401(k) plan, also called the Qualified Default Investment Alternative or QDIA, has some fossil fuel investments, you can look to see if the company offers a fossil fuel-free plan as well. You may need to ask the human resources department or whoever is the contact for retirement plans to see if they can clarify whether such a plan exists and what it’s called. It’s then a matter of deciding if the alternative plan makes sense for you, and potentially transferring your money.
3 Ask if there’s an employee-directed option
If there’s no fossil-free 401(k) option available, see if there’s something called an employee-directed or self-directed option. This lets you funnel your income and employer matching contributions into funds you pick yourself. (Be warned that this requires more work on the employee’s part and may also come with additional fees.) Then you can use Fossil Free Funds or ask a financial adviser to identify the kinds of investments you want to make and later build out.
4 Pressure your employer to find a solution
If neither of those options exist — and for most people, they won’t — get ready to roll up your sleeves and pull out your pen, or perhaps your keyboard, and ask your employer to create a fossil-free plan. You’re going to have to make your case for why it’s important to you and the company. The more colleagues you can get to join you, the better your chances of getting it done. Activist and financial advising groups, including As You Sow, Carbon Collective and WorkforClimate, can help employees take on this task.
It’s not a company’s job “to tell your employees how to invest”, says Stein of Carbon Collective, but that’s exactly what they are doing now by not providing any sustainable plans. Instead, he argues, it’s a company’s job and fiduciary obligation “to give [employees] options”.
Bloomberg
The polluters in your retirement fund
Money sitting in your retirement pool right now is probably bound up with the climate crisis in some way
