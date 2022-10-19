×

Satawu calls off Transnet strike

SA Transport and Allied Workers Union has ‘appealed to our members to go back to work’

20 October 2022 - 11:05 Moses Mozart Dzawu
Picture: BLOOMBERG
The smaller of the two main unions at port and rail operator Transnet said it had called off the strike that has curbed key exports.

“We have appealed to our members to go back to work tomorrow morning,” SA Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) spokesperson Amanda Tshemese said on Wednesday. “In the interest of the economy, the majority has signed and we just have to release our members.”

The union had initially rejected its rival United National Transport Union’s (Untu) acceptance of Transnet’s pay offer and said industrial action will continue until workers are assured they will not lose their jobs. Untu said on Monday it had agreed a three-year deal with the company for increases of as much as 6%.

Tshemese said the union still does not agree with the current agreement between the majority and Transnet management and will address its issues internally. 

The union said it represents about a third of Transnet’s 55,827 full-time and contract staff, compared with 24,992 for Untu.

The strike, which Untu began on October 6 and Satawu joined four days later, has crimped SA shipments of iron ore, coal and chrome. The Minerals Council SA estimated it cost mining companies about R815m a day. Fruit producers also expressed concern that their harvests will rot at the docks.

The strike is another blow to the economy, which contracted 0.7% in the second quarter and may be in a technical recession, according to the BankservAfrica economic transactions index. Economic growth faces more headwinds from Eskom, which is implementing load-shedding due to frequent breakdowns at its generation plants.

Bloomberg

