The head of South African grocer Pick n Pay Stores Ltd urged the government to allow private companies to manage critical infrastructure, as a strike hobbles the nation’s state-owned ports and freight-rail operator.
Business would be willing to “take over the running of infrastructure” from government-owned companies that are unable to manage and properly maintain the nation’s roads, rail and other fixed installations, Pick n Pay chair Gareth Ackerman said in an interview with Cape Town-based news website News24.
Ackerman also reiterated calls made by business during the 2021 riots — in which more than 350 people died — for the vital Mooi River Toll Plaza to be moved. The facility, located on a national highway that connects the main port of Durban to the economic hub of Gauteng, has become a point of conflict during protests that prevent goods being ferried by trucks from passing through.
Pick n Pay: Private sector should control key infrastructure
