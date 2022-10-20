×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Pernod Ricard charges more and sales still grow

CEO Alexandre Ricard says the company, which targets the premium market, has not seen any evidence of consumers switching to lower-priced spirits

20 October 2022 - 10:51 Andy Hoffman
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

French distiller Pernod Ricard reported sales growth that beat analysts’ estimates as the Chivas Regal maker raised prices and travel retail continued to rebound.

Sales rose 11% on an organic basis to €3.3bn in the fiscal first quarter, the maker of Absolut vodka and Jameson Irish whiskey said Thursday.

As much as 7% of the growth came from charging more for its spirits as inflation continued to rise in key markets. The company lifted prices in the US in October and more could come potentially throughout the year, chair and CEO Alexandre Ricard said in an interview.

The CEO said the company, which targets the premium market, has yet to see any evidence of consumers switching to lower-priced spirits amid economic pressures.

“At this stage, we don’t see any downtrading,” the CEO said. 

Travel retail continued to rebound in the quarter despite the “softness” of demand from Chinese travelers, Pernod said.

‘Pretty strong’

The CEO said the company enjoyed “pretty strong sales” in China around the mid-autumn festival, a key period. Sales in China rose 9% to a record during the quarter, following 22% growth in the year-earlier period.

Pernod said it will buy back shares worth between €500m and €750m during the year. The company plans to pay a dividend matching about 50% of the prior year’s recurring net profit. 

The company plans 2023 capital expenditures on acquisitions and other investments of about 7% of net sales, it said. 

Pernod recently beefed up its US spirits portfolio, increasing its stake in Sovereign Brands, buying a majority stake in Codigo 1530 tequila and launching a sotol Mexican liquor called Nocheluna.

Ricard said Pernod has call options to increase its Sovereign Brands stake to a majority and will consolidate the brand’s operations on its books. 

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Italy’s Berlusconi blames Zelensky for ‘forcing ...
News
2.
Satawu calls off Transnet strike
News
3.
Eskom eases load-shedding from Wednesday, ...
News
4.
‘We are choked by loans’: Kenya wants to ...
News
5.
China delays release of GDP data amid party ...
News

Related Articles

Lenny Kravitz to back new Pernod ‘moonshine’

News

India in $244m duties spat with Pernod

Companies / Industrials

JAMIE CARR: Drinks up in global lockdowns

Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs

Pernod Ricard in good spirits after solid full-year results

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.