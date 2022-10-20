Investors question Volkswagen’s stance on climate change

A group of Swedish public pension funds, Danish AkademikerPension and the Church of England Pensions Board filed the suit in a German court
Volkswagen is being sued by institutional investors in Germany concerned that despite making public commitments to fighting climate change, the carmaker may be privately lobbying against its environmental ambitions.
A group of Swedish public pension funds, Danish AkademikerPension and the Church of England Pensions Board filed the suit at a German court seeking to make VW include an item about their lobbying activities to the agenda of its shareholder meeting. If successful, the motion will alter VW’s charter to allow the disclosure, ClientEarth, environmental lawyers supporting the case, said in a statement.
The investors “are concerned that while the auto[motive] giant is publicly championing the green transition, it may be undertaking lobbying activities that run counter to its stated climate ambitions”, said ClientEarth. “This potential contradiction exposes the company to reputational and operational damage and puts the security of their investments in question.”
Volkswagen said the motion the plaintiffs are proposing is inadmissible, because it would encroach on the management board’s powers and shareholders couldn’t legally adopt it even if they wanted. The company nevertheless shares the view that climate protection deserves greater prominence in reporting and is considering several approaches to this, it said.
The investors have asked VW about the lobbying issue for several years but the group refused to hand over the information, says ClientEarth. VW earlier in 2022 rejected their proposal to add the motion to the meeting agenda.
