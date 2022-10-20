Chair Gareth Ackerman said business is willing to ‘take over the running of infrastructure’ from government-owned companies
Ericsson must ‘drain the swamp’ after disappointing results, says activist investor
The Swedish telecom network provider reported profit that fell short of analysts’ estimates
Activist investor Cevian Capital called Ericsson’s third-quarter results “disappointing” after the telecom network provider reported profit that missed analysts’ estimates. The stock dropped to its lowest level in more than two years.
“The earnings miss is driven by the divisions outside Networks, namely Cloud Software & Services and Enterprise,” said Christer Gardell, founder and managing partner of Cevian, which owns about 5% of Ericsson according to data compiled by Bloomberg. “Here, you must drain the swamp of losses.”
Adjusted operating profit was 7.2bn Swedish kronor ($643m) in the quarter, Ericsson said in a statement on Thursday. That missed analysts’ forecast for 8.51bn kronor, according to the average of estimates in a Bloomberg survey.
The company, one of the world’s biggest providers of 5G networking equipment, said it would make pricing adjustments and find ways to manage margins. Ericsson CFO Carl Mellander said he’s looking broadly for ways to save money and could consider cuts to headcount, property holdings and energy use, though he said it’s still too early to say anything definitive on potential job losses.
Ericsson shares declined 11% to 64.05 kronor at 9.08am in Stockholm after previously dropping as much as 13%, falling to their lowest level since March 2020. The stock has declined 28% this year through Wednesday.
Rising energy costs are also making Ericsson’s customers more price sensitive, and the company is looking for ways to promote technology that’s more efficient, he said.
“Energy consumption has become, I would say, more and more important as part of that evaluation” that carriers make about their network spending, Mellander said in an interview. “There [are] many components there, but energy has really come up because of the climate, of course, CO2, but also the soaring energy prices.”
