×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Ericsson must ‘drain the swamp’ after disappointing results, says activist investor

The Swedish telecom network provider reported profit that fell short of analysts’ estimates

20 October 2022 - 10:56 Thomas Seal and Rafaela Lindeberg
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Activist investor Cevian Capital called Ericsson’s third-quarter results “disappointing” after the telecom network provider reported profit that missed analysts’ estimates. The stock dropped to its lowest level in more than two years. 

“The earnings miss is driven by the divisions outside Networks, namely Cloud Software & Services and Enterprise,” said Christer Gardell, founder and managing partner of Cevian, which owns about 5% of Ericsson according to data compiled by Bloomberg. “Here, you must drain the swamp of losses.”

Adjusted operating profit was 7.2bn Swedish kronor ($643m) in the quarter, Ericsson said in a statement on Thursday. That missed analysts’ forecast for 8.51bn kronor, according to the average of estimates in a Bloomberg survey. 

The company, one of the world’s biggest providers of 5G networking equipment, said it would make pricing adjustments and find ways to manage margins. Ericsson CFO Carl Mellander said he’s looking broadly for ways to save money and could consider cuts to headcount, property holdings and energy use, though he said it’s still too early to say anything definitive on potential job losses. 

Ericsson shares declined 11% to 64.05 kronor at 9.08am in Stockholm after previously dropping as much as 13%, falling to their lowest level since March 2020. The stock has declined 28% this year through Wednesday. 

Rising energy costs are also making Ericsson’s customers more price sensitive, and the company is looking for ways to promote technology that’s more efficient, he said. 

“Energy consumption has become, I would say, more and more important as part of that evaluation” that carriers make about their network spending, Mellander said in an interview. “There [are] many components there, but energy has really come up because of the climate, of course, CO2, but also the soaring energy prices.”

  • Revenue rose 21% in the quarter from a year earlier to 68bn kronor, driven by network sales in North America, the company said. That beat analysts’ average estimate for 66.5bn kronor, according to the Bloomberg survey.
  • The company said sales in the Cloud Software & Services segment were hurt by lower revenue from managed services and intellectual property. The unit’s management team is working to drive down costs, though “improvements in performance will be gradual”, Ericsson said in the statement.
  • The managed services business line suffered as customers in some regions, including Europe, are scaling back, renegotiating or in-housing some functions, Mellander said.
  • Ericsson bought Vonage Holdings Corp this year for about $6.2bn, it’s largest-ever acquisition, to build out its enterprise business and ramp up its cloud communications offering.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg

Ericsson suspends Russian operations indefinitely

Swedish company’s 600 employees to get paid leave
Companies
6 months ago

Ericsson shares plunge as report of dubious payments in Iraq emerges

An Ericsson probe identified payments made to use alternate transport routes to circumvent Iraqi Customs when militant organisations, including IS, ...
Companies
8 months ago

Ericsson to buy cloud-based US firm Vonage

Swedish firm’s push into cloud services comes as its earnings have been hampered by lost business in China and component shortages
News
10 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Italy’s Berlusconi blames Zelensky for ‘forcing ...
News
2.
Satawu calls off Transnet strike
News
3.
Eskom eases load-shedding from Wednesday, ...
News
4.
‘We are choked by loans’: Kenya wants to ...
News
5.
China delays release of GDP data amid party ...
News

Related Articles

Vodafone and Hutchison’s Three in UK merger talks

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

French billionaire ups the ante on Vodafone

News

Ambani’s Reliance Jio tops bidding in India’s record $19bn 5G auction

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.